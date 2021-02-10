Poster warns bus 976 passengers of woman who allegedly pinches others with her toes

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A poster has been seen warning people against a woman who allegedly kicked and pinched an elderly passenger on a bus with her toes.

On Monday (Feb 8), Shin Min Daily News Facebook page reported the incident which has since been shared on other social media sites such as Complaint Singapore. According to mustsharenews.com, the poster warning passengers “to be careful” was spotted in Bukit Panjang.

The poster reads, “Beware! Please be careful of this woman if you are taking bus 976. She will attack you unprovoked if you sit across from her. Recently she kicked and used her toes to pinch an old lady sitting across from her.”

The poster included a photo of a woman with her shoes off and feet resting on the seat in front of her.

When concerned individuals asked if a police report has been made to alert the authorities of the possible danger to the public, others commented that the warning might not merit action if no one was harmed.

“I think her sitting attitude is so wrong. She can’t just take off her shoes and put (her feet) on the seat like this, (it) is so unhygienic.. whether she is mentally unsound will also be determined by the Court,” commented Facebook user Esther Lyc.

According to TransitLink, bus service 976 starts at Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang Interchange. It then passes through areas like Petir Road and Pending Road./TISG

