Sol Kyung Gu, Park Eun Bin, Park Byung Eun, and Yoon Chan Young are set to headline a new drama!

Announced on April 3, the upcoming series “Hyper Knife” (literal title) has confirmed its star-studded cast, featuring Sol Kyung Gu, Park Eun Bin, Park Byung Eun, and Yoon Chan Young.

“Hyper Knife” is a medical crime thriller that delves into the intense rivalry and growth of two brilliant individuals: Doctor Se Ok (played by Park Eun Bin), a once-promising talent, and her mentor Deok Hee (played by Sol Kyung Gu), whose actions led Se Ok to hit rock bottom, as they reunite.

Promises a gripping narrative

Penned by Kim Seon Hee, known for the webtoon “Bangjungsa” and the OCN series “God’s Quiz: Reboot,” and helmed by director Kim Jung Hyun, whose previous works include “Awaken” and “Crazy Love,” “Hyper Knife” promises a gripping narrative.

Sol Kyung Gu takes on the role of Deok Hee, the world’s leading neurosurgeon who expelled Se Ok from the operating room. Park Eun Bin portrays Se Ok, a once-renowned genius doctor now operating in the shadows of illegal surgery rooms.

Additionally, Park Byung Eun stars as Han Hyun Ho, an anesthesiologist lamenting the world’s inability to witness Se Ok’s skills, while Yoon Chan Young embodies Seo Young Joo, Se Ok’s steadfast protector.

Star-studded cast

Sol Kyung Gu is a highly respected South Korean actor known for his intense and versatile performances. He is considered one of the top actors of his generation, alongside Choi Min Sik and Song Kang Ho.

He has won numerous awards, including Best Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards for “Hope” (2013) and “Kingmaker” (2022).

Park Eun Bin is a successful South Korean actress with a career spanning over two decades. She was born on Sept 4, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea. She started her career young, debuting as a child model in 1996 and as a child actress in 1998.

Park Eun Bin gained recognition for playing the younger versions of various characters in Korean dramas. She won the Best Young Actress award in 2009 for her role in the drama “The Iron Empress.”

Park Byung Eun was born on July 14, 1977, and started acting in 2000. He is known for his versatility, taking on roles in dramas, films, and even stage productions.

Yoon Chan Young gained recognition for his roles in “Dr. Romantic”, “The King in Love” and “Still 17”.