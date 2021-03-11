Yio Chu Kang resident alleges that MP only placed an ‘I came by’ flyer on her door but never actually came by

- Advertisement -

A resident of Yio Chu Kang SMC alleges that her MP never came by to her house, but only inserted a door-tag that claims he visited.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 8), the woman’s son, one Mr M, wrote to popular page ‘United Singaporean’.

He said that his mother, a resident of Yio Chu Kang Single Member Constituency (SMC) and the ward of Mr Yip Hon Weng, was at home all day.

Mr M wrote: “My mother open her door and waited for his visit yesterday..all she got was this tag on the door..

He added that she was at home and no one knocked on the door.

“What kind of MP is this?”, he asked.

The door-tag left on the woman’s door read: “Dear resident, I came by to visit on 6/3/21 but you were not at home”.

The comments section of the post had the word ‘Wayang’ repeated throughout, and other netizens said that they had experienced the same thing as well.

/TISGFollow us on Social Media

