Jade Rasif says her grandmother visits synagogue targeted by ex-NSF man

Singapore — Former DJ Jade Rasif said in an Instagram story that her grandmother regularly visits the synagogue that an ex-NSF was plotting to attack.

On Wednesday (March 10), local Singapore authorities announced that a 20-year-old former full-time national serviceman has been detained under the Internal Security Act for plotting to attack Jews with a knife at a Rochor synagogue on two occasions.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a statement that Amirull Ali, who is no longer with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) following his arrest, had hatched detailed plans to kill Jewish men at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue on Waterloo Street in 2019 and again in December last year.

Amirull was arrested on Feb 5 and issued a detention order a month later, on March 5.

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday (March 10), Ms Rasif, who started working on the front lines as a health worker last year, wrote: “My grandma attends the Shabbat prayers every Saturday”.

She also wrote that her grandmother regularly cooked kosher meals for the service at the synagogue.

“Why would someone do this”, Ms Rasif asked.

“She’s just a nice old Jewish lady who goes to cook kosher food for the hungry and pray for her family but no people be like… ‘oh let’s STAB RANDOM GUYS walking out of prayers.’ This is why we can’t have nice things”, Ms Rasif ranted, sharing a photo of her and her grandmother holding hands.

In their statement, the ISD said that Amirull felt a renewed desire to attack Jews after he watched an online video about the killing of an unarmed and autistic Palestinian man by Israeli forces in May last year.

However, he backed out of this attack plan as he still had doubts about attaining martyrdom.

