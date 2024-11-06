SINGAPORE: After an aunty went viral in September for body-blocking vehicles at a Second Link traffic jam to let her car cut in, another woman appears to have followed suit.

She was caught on camera on the evening of Oct 31, standing with her back against a vehicle to allow two vans with Singapore number plates to enter a lane toward a checkpoint at Johor Bahru.

Facebook user Dannis Chua posted the video of the woman, along with two pictures of the white vans that entered the lane because of the woman’s actions.

The woman can be seen standing with her arms akimbo in a Superman-type power pose in front of a car, effectively blocking it from moving.

While the car she stands in front of honks its horn loudly, she coolly ignores this and simply waves her hand to signal the Singapore-registered vehicles to move forward and enter the lane.

In his post, Mr Chua wrote that a friend of his witnessed the woman and her antics, which he described as “Human Body Blocking Cars.”

Judging from the comments on the post, others also found what the woman did to be outrageous.

One commenter, however, joked that it would be better to bring your wife or mother when you go on a trip so that she can do the same.

China Press reported that Malaysian police have confirmed that the woman had blocked a vehicle to allow the Singapore-registered vans to cut into traffic between the Sultan Iskandar building and the Johor Bahru South Police District jurisdiction.

The incident is said to have occurred shortly past 9:00 pm on Oct 31, at a time when traffic was heavy due to it being a public holiday.

The post author is quoted in Must Share News as saying he put up the video to remind motorists, particularly Singaporean drivers, to use their signal to change lanes.

He added that many drivers on the road would willingly give way to others on the road if they were requested to do so.

Must Share News added, however, that the company that owns the vans said that the woman in the incident had not been a passenger on either of the vans. /TISG

