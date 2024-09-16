“Singapore aunty kiasu power!” — Woman stops car with just her hand and body in Second Link traffic jam to allow her own car to cut in

SINGAPORE: A woman was caught on a dash cam video bodily blocking a car to allow her own vehicle to cut into the line during a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam at Second Link.

The clip, which is time-stamped at 12:59 pm on Sept 15, shows a middle-aged woman in a red top and blue pants coming from the left side of a silver car with a Singapore number plate. The driver of the car she alighted from was endeavouring to enter a lane.

The woman then placed her left hand on the bonnet of the approaching car while motioning her car with her right hand to move into the lane. The car driver with the dash cam kept moving forward despite the woman having her hand on the bonnet.

As soon as the Singapore-registered car was safely into the lane, the woman took her hand off of the bonnet of the other car, walked to the passenger side of her vehicle, and re-entered it.

It seemed that words were exchanged between the woman and the vehicle’s driver with the dash cam, but since the video had no audio, their conversation could not be heard.

The clip was uploaded by Facebook user Elexio Kim, who captioned it in Chinese with: “Y’all really cute 叻 play off the car.” He also published the number plate of the car the woman had been riding.

After the video was uploaded on Facebook on Sunday (Sept 15), it was shared and commented on thousands of times.

Most of the commenters, however, decidedly did not favour her actions. Many called the woman out for her lack of manners and respect toward the other driver and others in the traffic jam.

One woman wrote that she’s been driving for 21 years but noted that she does not know how to “operate this way.” Others tagged the Facebook accounts of SG Road Vigilante – SGRV and the LTA, Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving.

While one commenter wrote that they “see mother love,” another chimed in that they saw “a failed parent.”

Another generated a meme from the video.

“Singapore aunty kiasu power,” one commenter joked.

One chimed in to say that the woman should have just opened the window, talked to the other driver and asked him nicely if her vehicle could go through. /TISG

Read also: SG to JB: ⁠Best times for a smooth bus ride to Johor Bahru while saving money and avoiding long traffic jams