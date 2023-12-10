SINGAPORE: WWF-Singapore, the local arm of the World Wide Fund for Nature, has launched an innovative experience titled “Guardians of the Future,” aimed at simplifying complex environmental issues through the immersive escape room format. The experience is set to run for three months, from 7 Dec 2023 to 7 Mar 2024.

The three-part journey, inspired by WWF-Singapore’s thematic pillars – Climate and Sustainability, Nature, and Community – offers players the chance to explore real-world scenarios. Participants will step into the shoes of a climate refugee, experience the life of a ranger in a regional forest, and confront the challenges of single-use plastic consumption and waste management as a Singaporean navigating everyday life.

CEO-designate of WWF-Singapore Vivek Kumar said that the experience “is not just a thrill-seeking adventure, it’s a call to action for our community since each of us has a part to play for the environment.” He added, “Beyond the room, we hope that players can apply this problem-solving approach to real-world sustainability challenges at work and in our everyday lives.”

WWF-Singapore is collaborating with The Escape Artist escape room company to offer this experience. The Escape Artist founder Justin Lee said the collaboration is meaningful as it focuses on “merging the thrill of escape rooms with a purpose-driven mission to nurture our players into becoming environmental stewards.”

In addition to the immersive escape room experience, WWF-Singapore has incorporated educational booths within the activation. The booths at HarbourFront Centre will focus on the illegal wildlife trade.

Attendees can explore displays and information about smuggling tactics employed by traffickers and the impacts of makeshift snares. The educational booths will be open to the public from Dec 7 to Dec 21, 2023, providing valuable insights into WWF-Singapore’s conservation efforts to safeguard wildlife and support frontline rangers.

Tickets for “Guardians of the Future” are priced at $22 per person on weekdays and $28 per person on weekends and public holidays. Interested participants can purchase tickets online at www.wwf.sg/escape-room or in person at The Escape Artist.