SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media on Friday (Sept 27) to share that during a company meeting, his boss—a 78-year-old company owner—had suddenly yelled at the worker over an issue that wasn’t the worker’s fault.

“I was thinking about when the last time someone yelled at me like that was probably when I was a student. Don’t recall any yelling being done in any professional setting,” he said.

This unexpected and unfair outburst left him shaken and uncertain about how to proceed, prompting him to ask the online community for their opinions on whether they would stay or leave under similar circumstances.

He asked, “Would you quit? Would you leave your job if your boss does that?”

The employee further elaborated on the company’s troubling work culture, describing it as a small business with around 40 employees but a remarkably high turnover rate. “About 3-4 people quit monthly,” he revealed.

“[It’s] the worst company I’ve worked in,” he added, expressing his frustration.

“Yes, I can’t work under people I don’t respect.”

In the discussion thread, many netizens voiced their sympathy for the worker, stressing that no one should suffer such treatment in the workplace.

One netizen shared, “Yes, I would. At my “first” job in an SME, the whole office got yelled at as long as my boss was in. The office manager even cried at her desk once; imagine yelling at someone older than you until they cry.

I quit after two months on the spot after one of these daily yelling sessions and didn’t even bother putting this job on my resume. I’d rather eat white bread and Maggi mee daily than be treated like that.”

Another commented, “Yes, I can’t work under people I don’t respect. Mental health is more important than money. As long as you can work, you can earn money anywhere.”

Conversely, others suggested that instead of leaving quietly, he should retaliate in a way that would impact the company, such as engaging in “quiet quitting.”

One netizen wrote, “Quitting will not be as painful as quiet quitting. Continue drawing your salary but give 20% at work. That’s where it’ll hurt the most for such bosses. If you need the $, don’t sabo your own livelihood by quitting in anger.”

A few others added that their decision would ultimately depend on how much they were being paid. One netizen expressed, “If I am well paid, yelling at me can make me cry, but I will do it in my Lambo later.”

Another stated, “No, I need $$ man. I will never quit without finding a new job.”

