Featured News Lifestyle

“Would you quit if your boss yells at you in a meeting?” — Employee asks after getting yelled at, says, “It’s the worst company I’ve worked in”

ByYoko Nicole

September 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media on Friday (Sept 27) to share that during a company meeting, his boss—a 78-year-old company owner—had suddenly yelled at the worker over an issue that wasn’t the worker’s fault.

“I was thinking about when the last time someone yelled at me like that was probably when I was a student. Don’t recall any yelling being done in any professional setting,” he said.

This unexpected and unfair outburst left him shaken and uncertain about how to proceed, prompting him to ask the online community for their opinions on whether they would stay or leave under similar circumstances.

He asked, “Would you quit? Would you leave your job if your boss does that?”

The employee further elaborated on the company’s troubling work culture, describing it as a small business with around 40 employees but a remarkably high turnover rate. “About 3-4 people quit monthly,” he revealed.

“[It’s] the worst company I’ve worked in,” he added, expressing his frustration.

See also  Jobs: 72% jump in local searches for jobs abroad: US-based positions most popular

“Yes, I can’t work under people I don’t respect.”

In the discussion thread, many netizens voiced their sympathy for the worker, stressing that no one should suffer such treatment in the workplace.

One netizen shared, “Yes, I would. At my “first” job in an SME, the whole office got yelled at as long as my boss was in. The office manager even cried at her desk once; imagine yelling at someone older than you until they cry.

I quit after two months on the spot after one of these daily yelling sessions and didn’t even bother putting this job on my resume. I’d rather eat white bread and Maggi mee daily than be treated like that.”

Another commented, “Yes, I can’t work under people I don’t respect. Mental health is more important than money. As long as you can work, you can earn money anywhere.”

Conversely, others suggested that instead of leaving quietly, he should retaliate in a way that would impact the company, such as engaging in “quiet quitting.”

See also  “Will this be a stupid reason to quit my job?” — Employee says his boss instructs him to post "white lie" job listings to recruit insurance agents

One netizen wrote, “Quitting will not be as painful as quiet quitting. Continue drawing your salary but give 20% at work. That’s where it’ll hurt the most for such bosses. If you need the $, don’t sabo your own livelihood by quitting in anger.”

A few others added that their decision would ultimately depend on how much they were being paid. One netizen expressed, “If I am well paid, yelling at me can make me cry, but I will do it in my Lambo later.”

Another stated, “No, I need $$ man. I will never quit without finding a new job.”

Read also: Fresh grad who just started work already feels ‘sad and tired from work everyday’

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Relationships

“My parents call me useless for not earning S$10K/month despite giving them allowance, expensive gifts and yearly overseas trips”

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer sent her on a surprise long holiday but, at the end of it, they tell her not to come back as they found a new helper

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Lifestyle

Visionary ventures: How 3 friends defy the pandemic odds to launch their “Heylens” contact lens brand and made it work in Singapore

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Relationships

“My parents call me useless for not earning S$10K/month despite giving them allowance, expensive gifts and yearly overseas trips”

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer sent her on a surprise long holiday but, at the end of it, they tell her not to come back as they found a new helper

September 30, 2024 Nick Karean
Featured News Lifestyle

“Would you quit if your boss yells at you in a meeting?” — Employee asks after getting yelled at, says, “It’s the worst company I’ve worked in”

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Visionary ventures: How 3 friends defy the pandemic odds to launch their “Heylens” contact lens brand and made it work in Singapore

September 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.