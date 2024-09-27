SINGAPORE: A fresh grad took to social media on Thursday (Sep 26) to share how drained and exhausted she feels every day, even though she’s only been in her new job for a month.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, she shared her struggles with the transition into the workforce, writing, “I feel sad and tired…[the work] isn’t something 100% related to what I’m studying or wanted to do, but thought I’ll give the job a shot as I wanted to try something new.”

However, after a month, she has been feeling increasingly tired and overwhelmed, and since her second week at work, she has found herself crying every time she goes home..

“I get anxious when I make mistakes and feel that my boss doesn’t like me, or doesn’t see the effort that I’m putting in coz it’s never enough,” she said.

“I’m just so tired everyday and idk what to do. Pay is good but I really feel like I made the wrong choice of job; not sure if its coz the work isn’t easy or that I’m just a whiny snowflake that cannot eat bitter.”

She then asked the community, “Personally I’ve been on internships before and I didn’t feel this bad once I went home. Any advice on how to deal with this?”

“Nobody is born fresh out of the womb knowing X skill or Y skill.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors chimed in, relating to her struggles and admitting they still feel the same way even after years in the workforce.

One user, who admitted that he’s still having a difficult time despite being on the job for three years, reminded the fresh grad:

“Nobody is born fresh out of the womb knowing X skill or Y skill. Ninety-five percent of the population has to learn, fumble, and make mistakes before they get competent at what they do for a living. There’s a reason why people are still considered junior staff two to five years into a trade.”

Another user shared a personal story about her early days, recalling how she used to cry in the toilet a lot.

She wrote, “There was one time I came home at around 10 p.m. and was just approving payments or something on my bed (I don’t quite remember), and my mom popped in, I guess because it was quite late?

“Suddenly, I started crying, and my mom was quite shocked, lol. When my juniors started out, they also cried in the toilet quite a lot. You’re not alone.”

Meanwhile, some users offered practical advice, suggesting that she should give her job at least six months before deciding whether it’s truly the right fit for her. They encouraged her to give herself time to adjust and see if things get better as she becomes more comfortable in her role.

One user said, “Give it six months. Most people feel insecure, anxious, and incompetent when they first start a new job—even if they’ve been in the workforce for a long time.”

Another commented, “One month is kind of short to tell whether you and the job are a good match or not, unless the environment is really toxic. Three to six months should be more telling.”

A few users also reassured the fresh grad that it’s perfectly fine to explore other career options if she finds that this job just isn’t working for her.

One user, who’s been in the workforce for many years, gave her some advice, writing, “If something isn’t working, don’t keep at it; start planning how to move on. I don’t mean just leave (unless that’s your only option). It might be that this profession isn’t for you, and you’re realizing that early on. That can be a positive. Start looking at other options.”

