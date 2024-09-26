SINGAPORE: A woman who’s been working for a little over 10 years felt a sense of dread when she realized she would need to keep hustling for another 30+ years.

In a candid post on r/askSingapore, she opened up about her feelings, saying that the idea of working for so many more years was overwhelming.

“It honestly feels so so long and I do not know if I can do this ’til then?” she lamented.

She also mentioned that her parents, who are nearing their 70s, still continue to work, even though she and her siblings are now financially independent.

When she asked them why they continued to work, instead of retiring and enjoying the fruits of their labor, they told her that ‘that they felt bored and didn’t know what else to do besides working.’

She also had a chat with an older colleague who has been working nonstop for over 20 years to understand what keeps her going.

“She said she is in it for her children. She said her passion was still there until several years ago but now mostly she just needs the money for her children,” she explained.

She then asked others in the community, “I just wonder how everyone feels about this? What kind of mindset everyone here has to get through another long years 30~40 years of doing works daily? Am I overthinking this?”

“Will it be less dreading when I have dependent (ie children) with me just like my colleague? It will be great to read the experience from those who are more senior too.”

“I’m just in it for the money to feed my hobbies and life outside of work.”

The post struck a chord with the community, prompting many users to share their personal thoughts and experiences about the long journey of their careers.

One user expressed feeling fatigued by work at just 30 years old, noting that while he initially started his job with passion and a desire to gain experience, he now felt like he was merely on autopilot.

He added, “Now, I’m just in it for the money to feed my hobbies and life outside of work.”

Another shared that she’s been working for almost 20 years and now dreads going to her office. She explained “Work itself is not difficult and my coy pays me ok. Just that my work feels quite meaningless, and I dislike being trapped in an office setting 5 days a week.”

Meanwhile, other shared their strategies for coping with the monotony of work life.

One user said, “Recently I saw this on my insta explore page, ‘if you hate your job, think about the plane tickets.’ It really is my motivation. I work to travel, I doubt I can FIRE, but I do want to FI without giving up much.”

Another advised her, “Find something to do. Your parents are those kind who work hard to raise you until they forget how to enjoy life. Mine too.

So you have to aim to retire early or work a lesser job such that you have free time to travel and have hobbies. Also travel and have hobbies now.”

