SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old engineer took to social media on Monday (Sept 23) to share that after just two weeks at his new job, he’s already considering quitting because he finds it “very dry.”

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, he explained that it took him quite a while to get to where he is today. “I went the longer route, did Sec 5 then poly then uni, hence why I’m older,” he said.

Initially, he had his heart set on landing a hybrid working arrangement for his first job. However, after facing numerous rejections, he eventually settled for his current position despite the below-average pay—less than S$4,000 a month.

Unfortunately, the reality of the job has fallen short of his expectations. “I feel very unmotivated and dread going to work every day,” he lamented.

He also desired to shift his career toward project management, an area in which he has previous experience. “I have had two internships where I managed projects among other things,” he shared.

In light of his current feelings and aspirations, he reached out to the online community for advice.

He asked, “Should I quit without having another job lined up? I could explain to potential employers that I just took a break instead of putting this short stint in my resume. I have been applying for the past two weeks but getting little to no callbacks.”

“Just get through at least two months before deciding, lah.”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors encouraged him to stay at his job, emphasizing that two weeks is far too short to decide if a role is truly “dry.”

They also reminded him that feeling unmotivated or overwhelmed is normal. Even if the people around him don’t want to admit it, many folks experience these feelings, including those in their dream jobs.

One Redditor said, “2 weeks into your first job, and you are already thinking of quitting? Just get through at least two months before deciding, lah.”

Another Redditor mentioned that quitting after just two weeks might not be wise unless he has a solid reason for leaving—like a toxic boss or needing to care for a sick family member.

He added, “You realise most jobs are the same, right? Boring, routine, stressful, etc. You’re getting paid because it’s called a job.”

A third Redditor said, “It’s only two weeks into your first job, and you wanna give up? Next time, if any job is dry or unmotivating = quit and find a new one? Bro, get out of your comfort zone and do what needs to be done.”

Still, a few supported the engineer and said that if he truly dreads going to work every day, it might be a sign to start exploring other opportunities.

One Redditor wrote, “If you truly believe the job will significantly affect your physical and mental health, then you should not push yourself to continue. A job is a job, and no job is worth dying for. Only you can ultimately decide for yourself whether to continue or stop.”

Another reassured him, “I would not sweat about it; the probation period is for both sides – the employer and employee to assess if the job is the right fit for each side.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)