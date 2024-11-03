SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party announced the release of its long-awaited film, 后港 Hougang: The Documentary, right in time for its 67th anniversary on Nov 3, 2024 (Sunday).

The rich history of Hougang is celebrated in the film. It also sheds light on Hougang’s important role in Singapore’s cultural and political landscape.

The party first posted a trailer for the documentary two years ago, merely saying it was coming soon. WP explained this week that work on the film had started in 2021, but post-production had reached completion only recently.

The timing of 后港 Hougang: The Documentary’s completion has been particularly fortunate, as it coincides with the anniversary of the founding of WP, one of Singapore’s oldest political institutions, on Nov 3, 1957.

The film, which has been screened privately over the past year, will be made public on WP’s YouTube channel for free for the first time.

“This initiative invites all Singaporeans to explore Hougang’s rich heritage and gain a deeper understanding of the journey of this iconic town,” the party said in a media release.

They added that the documentary highlights Hougang’s heritage and serves “as a broader chronicle of Singapore’s history over the decades.”

The film, depicting people speaking in English, Mandarin, Teochew, and Hokkien, features the voices of past and present Hougang residents and shows how the area has evolved over the years.

Historians, politicians, academics, and grassroots volunteers also provide insights into the area’s history.

“It traces the journey of Hougang from its origins as a settlement of Teochew immigrants from China who first arrived in Singapore during the eighteenth century via Pulau Ubin, eventually settling in ‘Hougang,’ meaning ‘the harbour in the back’ in Chinese,” WP’s media release says.

It features former WP Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang, Hougang MP Dennis Tan, ex-MP Png Eng Huat, and writer and editor Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh, among others.

“You want to win, Hougang; you must win with your heart. Not with your mind, not with goodies or promises of upgrading. You must win with your heart,” Mr Png says in the film.

“In many ways, this film captures not just the story of Hougang but also the spirit that defines this community.

The journey of Hougang’s Teochew immigrants echoes the broader Singapore story—one of resilience, courage, and the kampung spirit that binds us together,” said Lee Li Lian, the Deputy Head of WP’s Media Team.

She added: “What stands out about Hougang is the unwavering belief in standing up for what is right and supporting one another, especially the less fortunate.

As this film reaches a wider audience, we hope it reminds Singaporeans of the deep bonds we share and the importance of honouring our history.

To the people of Hougang, past and present, thank you for your trust, belief, and partnership over the years.” /TISG

