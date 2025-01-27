SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared on social media that he works overtime on weekends without extra pay.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, he wrote, “In one of the IT sweatshops in Singapore, we are nearing a project delivery deadline with many bugs. My CECA manager makes me work late nights and weekends without overtime compensation.”

“I’m feeling depressed waking up every day knowing that today I need to work again,” he added.

Beyond the gruelling work schedule, the worker also expressed dissatisfaction with his earnings. Despite being in the industry for four years, he disclosed that he is only taking home around $4,000 per month, a figure he feels is insufficient given the demands of his job.

He ended his post by seeking advice from others, asking, “Should I just quit without a job? The job market isn’t looking so good now.”

“Make sure you have another job secured”

In the comments section, one commenter offered suggestions on how the worker could address his problem. Another said, “Start interviewing elsewhere.

When they ask why you’re looking, show some tact and say things like you’re looking for work more aligned with your career goals, a different work environment, etc. Don’t say anything bad about your current job.”

Another recommendation is to “Ask for the extra hours spent to be compensated with additional annual leave. And then get hold of a headhunter to look for a new job if you see OT actively as a persistent issue—a few times a year is okay, but not throughout the year.”

A third suggested, “If you leave, you might not find another job easily. Make sure you have another job secured. Otherwise, you can file a complaint and be compensated.”

Overtime pay

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), you can claim overtime pay if you’re a non-workman earning a monthly basic salary of $2,600 or less or a workman whose job mainly involves manual labour and earns $4,500 or less monthly.

Overtime pay usually applies once you exceed your contractual hours, which are capped at 44 hours per week.

However, there are limits on how much overtime you can work. The Ministry states that employees are only allowed up to 72 hours of overtime per month, roughly two or three extra hours per day.

If employers require their employees to work beyond the 72-hour overtime limit, they can apply to the MoM for an exemption.

Regarding overtime payment, your employer must pay you at least 1.5 times your hourly basic rate. Moreover, the overtime pay must be settled within “14 days after the last day of the salary period.”

