SINGAPORE: A pharmacist took to social media to shed light on the deteriorating conditions within the pharmacy industry.

Writing on the NUSWhispers Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 21), she reflected on how pharmacy was once regarded as a “solid” and reliable career choice. It offered competitive pay, job security, and stable long-term prospects, making it an appealing path for aspiring healthcare professionals.

However, she lamented that these positive aspects have eroded over time, leaving many pharmacists feeling undervalued and disillusioned.

She explained that the workload and responsibilities placed on pharmacists have increased significantly, yet their compensation has failed to keep pace.

“The stress and responsibility we take on don’t match what we’re paid anymore,” she wrote.

Highlighting a particularly frustrating trend, she pointed out the disparity in pay adjustments within the field. “Here’s the kicker: new pharmacists are getting quiet pay rises while older ones, who’ve been working hard for years, are left behind. It’s unfair, and it’s no surprise so many experienced pharmacists want to quit,” she stated.

She also voiced concerns about the long-term impact of these issues on the industry. “The cracks are starting to show. If this keeps up, the industry will lose the people who know how to run things,” she warned.

Concluding her post, she advised anyone considering a career in pharmacy “to think twice”.

‘Healthcare is not an easy job’

In the comments section, another healthcare worker echoed her sentiments, stating that she would not encourage anyone to join the sector unless they have a genuine passion for helping people. This is because the patient load is getting heavier and the burn-out rate is exponentially high.

She also validated the concerns raised by the pharmacist, highlighting a troubling trend within the industry where older, more experienced employees are often overlooked for promotions.

“Those of us old-timers know that we used to have to wait 5–10 years in order to be promoted. This is no longer the case,” she wrote.

“I think the quality of care will deteriorate over time as those who are older and more experienced get overlooked. Unfortunately, this is the management’s way of retaining staff and attracting newer and younger recruits. Healthcare is not an easy job anyway,” she added.

However, not everyone sympathized with the pharmacist’s perspective. One netizen said, “This is one of those people who doesn’t provide much value and got salty others to get raises because they output more value”.

Another commented, “Look in a mirror before you look elsewhere.”

