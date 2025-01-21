SINGAPORE: A Singaporean government worker recently expressed her concerns on Reddit, sharing how worried she is because she has already been at her job for six and a half months, yet she still struggles.

In her post, she openly shared that she’s been struggling with severe anxiety because she fears her work might not be up to par.

“This field is fast-paced and requires a quick reaction time and accuracy, which I’m struggling with. Especially when compared to my peers who are slightly more senior than me,” she wrote on r/askSingapore on Saturday (Jan 18).

“I feel so incompetent that my boss is irritated and thinks of me that way because I’ve already been here for 6.5 months and should be capable by now. I still ask my colleagues questions, which, I’m worried, are too stupid by now. What if I piss them off more? What if I get fired?” she continued.

Moreover, she mentioned that no matter how much effort she puts in, she’s still haunted by the fear that her work isn’t good enough and that her boss might feel the same way. “I think he probably doesn’t trust me, too. This anxiety isn’t good in the long run. Any advice?” she asked the community.

“Just chill and accept it’s okay to make mistakes on the job”

In the thread, several Singaporean Reddit users reassured her that many people go through similar struggles when starting a new job and that it’s part of the learning process. Some advised her to take things one step at a time, focus on gradual improvement, and not be too hard on herself.

One user said, “You’re too harsh on yourself, la. 6 months only. You can’t learn things overnight. Just chill and accept that making mistakes on the job is okay. Also, building interpersonal/ negotiation skills for any job takes a year or two. Building confidence takes time; it will get easier.”

Another added, “Your real problem is a lack of self-confidence. Try to be more confident, and you’ll see that everything improves.”

Others suggested having a more open conversation with her boss and colleagues to get honest feedback on how she’s doing and where she can improve.

One user wrote, “If you’re concerned about your performance, I would have an honest conversation about your progress with your manager and peers.

Maybe do a 360-degree review based on the role’s expectations to determine whether you’re meeting those requirements and what areas you can continue to focus on.

6.5 months is not enough to make a real impact; give yourself at least a year in a new company to follow through with any new ideas or projects. The outcome is important, but focus on progress, not perfection.”

What should you do if you make a mistake at work?

Making a mistake at work can feel terrifying, especially when you’re new. You may be unsure how to handle it, the consequences, or whether your colleagues and boss will see you differently afterwards.

But the truth is, feeling this kind of anxiety is completely normal. What matters is how you respond to the mistake.

According to HSI Training Solutions, a platform that offers training, safety management and compliance solutions for businesses, you should first take accountability for what happened.

Don’t try to pass the blame onto someone else. Whether it’s a minor slip-up, like a typo in a social media post, or a bigger issue, like missing a deadline, own up to your mistake. Apologize sincerely and show that you understand the impact.

That said, there’s no need to overdo it. A straightforward apology and a promise to do better next time is usually enough.

Next, work on fixing the mistake. If it’s a typo, correct it. If you missed a task, complete it. For bigger errors, like a wrong decision in a project, don’t hesitate to ask for help resetting or adjusting the course.

Finally, take measures to avoid repeating the mistake. This could mean creating a checklist, seeking guidance from coworkers, or conversing with your supervisor. The goal is to learn from the experience and move forward stronger.

