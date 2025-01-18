SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker recently sought advice online after her employer backtracked on a verbal approval for her annual leave and refused her request at the last minute.

She shared that her managers had given her the green light for a 9-day leave seven months ago. As part of her usual routine, she even marked the dates in her team’s shared Google calendar to avoid clashes with other colleagues’ schedules.

However, her managers started reconsidering the approval as the new year began. They became concerned because two other team members had overlapping leave requests for the same period, and they feared there might not be enough manpower to cover the workload.

This left the worker in a difficult situation, especially since she had already booked non-refundable flights and accommodation based on the verbal agreement.

“They are saying that we should not be booking flights before getting the online system approval, even if we get verbal approval, but this could mean spending an extra $600-800 just to wait for the online system to reset for the next year before being able to apply for the dates,” she said.

At the end of her post, she asked the Reddit community for advice on handling the situation.

“Have a word with your managers as soon as you can”

In the thread, Singaporean Reddit users recommended that the worker email her managers regarding the leave request.

They suggested she include details about when the verbal approval was given and explain that she had already booked non-refundable flights and accommodations based on that agreement.

Many users said writing everything down would help her clarify her case and show her seriousness. It could also give her an “email trail/evidence if things escalate.”

One user added a different suggestion: “Talk to your managers as soon as possible. If you’re going with someone else, let them know everyone has made arrangements. See what they say first. Try not to exaggerate; they may ask you for proof (to refund you).

See if you can work something out, maybe shifting the workload. If you cannot, let your manager know you want to discuss this issue with HR and your senior manager.”

Others reminded her that it’s never a good idea to fully trust a boss’s “promises,” as some might backtrack when things become inconvenient.

One user wrote, “I hear bosses make promises all the time, but only 10% of them keep them. So, next time, take it at face value.”

Another said, “If it’s verbal and not formal written approval, they can retract it. Is it permissible for them to do so? Yes. Is it ethical for them to do so? That’s another issue.”

