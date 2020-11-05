Woodlands accident: 8-year-old girl comes out of coma after 10 days

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 8-year-old girl who was involved in a car accident has come out of a coma after 10 days, her father confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 2).

Lovelynn Tan was in a van her uncle was driving when it collided with a red Audi along Woodlands Avenue 12 at around 8 pm on Oct 23. She was thrown out of the van by the impact of the collision and suffered head injuries. Both her legs were broken.

She was among four victims who had to be rushed to hospital. They included two cousins aged 23 and 27. The fourth person was a 32-year-old male passenger of the car.

Lovelynn was taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she underwent brain scans and surgery on her legs. She fell into a coma.

A week after the accident, on Friday (Oct 30), her father, Mr Eric Tan, posted on Facebook that, although she was not yet completely out of danger, Lovelynn was showing signs of responsiveness and that her legs had been healing since surgery.

On Monday (Nov 2), Mr Tan, 45, updated his Facebook page with news that his daughter’s condition had improved. His post simply shared “Lovelynn Awake”, followed by emojis of prayer hands and strong arms.

Mr Tan updated his page again on Wednesday (Nov 4) to thank everyone for their love and care for his daughter. He also gave updates on her condition, explaining that the blood clot in the brain had not yet dissolved completely, that her right side mobility was still affected and that her recovery could take longer.

Lovelynn’s parents have been with their daughter every day. They have received wishes and prayers for her full recovery from the online community. They have also received donations from many people in order to help them pay their daughter’s medical bills. The fund-raising effort was started by a close family friend, Mr Andy Ang, and it has raised nearly S$40,000.

Mr Tan expressed on Facebook his heartfelt thanks to everyone for their kindness and generosity.

