7-yr-old boy thrown 27 times to the floor by judo coach passes away

Taipei — A seven-year-old Taiwanese boy left in a coma for more than two months after being repeatedly thrown to the floor by his judo coach during a lesson has passed away, announced a hospital on Wednesday (Jun 30).

On Apr 21, the boy, identified by his family name Huang, was rushed to Feng Yuan Hospital in central Taichung city after being reportedly thrown 27 times by his coach.

Huang had been in a coma for 70 days and experienced brain haemorrhages, respiratory complications and multiple organ failure before his parents decided to take him off life support on Tuesday, said a hospital official to AFP.

Prosecutors said that the judo coach, identified by his surname Ho, was charged in Jun for inflicting severe injuries on children and using children to commit a crime.

He had reportedly instructed other students to practice with Huang despite not being familiar with basic judo movements.

The coach then used several throwing techniques on the boy after hearing the comment “the coach is a big idiot” from the child, said prosecutors.

Even though the child complained of a bad headache after being thrown, Ho continued to do so a dozen more times, causing the student to vomit.

Prosecutors revealed that Ho did not stop throwing the child until he collapsed unconscious on the floor.

Huang was thrown to the floor about 27 times, said local media, citing the family. Prosecutors noted that Huang’s head repeatedly made contact with the floor, although did not specify the frequency.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that Huang pleaded with the coach to stop on multiple occasions.

Although Huang’s uncle had reportedly attended the class, he failed to stop the coach.

Taichung’s city mayor Lu Shiow-yen also took to Facebook on Jun 30 to extend condolences to Huang’s family.

“Wish you can rest in peace in another world and the justice system can finally bring comfort to your family,” said Ms Lu, who had visited the boy when he was still in the hospital. /TISG

