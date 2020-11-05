Home News Featured News There was sufficient evidence to charge , says

There was sufficient evidence to charge Parti Liyani, says K Shanmugam

It was treated as a routine theft case and there was no attempt by anyone to influence how it was dealt with

Photo: Parti Liyani /FB screengrab

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — In his Ministerial Statement on the case of former domestic helper , Law and Home Affairs Minister told Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 4) that she was charged with theft in August 2017 because the Attorney-General’s Chambers felt that there was sufficient evidence and it was in the public interest to do so.

The statement was made after the case raised questions about the country’s criminal justice system following the acquittal on appeal of Ms Parti two months ago.

Mr Shanmugam stressed that it was treated as a routine theft case and that there was no attempt by anyone to influence how it was dealt with.

It began with the filing of a police report in 2016 by Ms Parti’s former employer, Mr . He was at that time chairman of the Changi Airport Group.

- Advertisement -

Mr Shanmugam said that, after she was arrested, Ms Parti admitted taking 10 to 15 items of male clothing without permission.

In addition, her explanations for some of the items she was accused of stealing changed from one statement to another.

According to a straitstimes.com report, Mr Shanmugam noted how, for example, on Dec 4, 2016, she had said in a police statement that two watches, one a “Vacheron Constantin” and the other a “Swatch”, were gifts from a friend.

However, in a later statement on May 29, 2017, she changed her story to say that she found the two watches — which turned out to be counterfeits — in the trash of Mr ’s daughter May.

Ms Parti also claimed that she had found some jewellery in the trash but Ms Liew said she never threw jewellery away and gave any unwanted jewellery to the Salvation Army or to friends.

Mr Shanmugam said: “It appeared that Ms Parti had stolen many items, including seemingly expensive items. It appeared she had been stealing for years, and it was not impulsive, spur-of-the-moment decisions.”

On whether there had been a break in the chain of custody of the items, Mr Shanmugam said that this did not affect every single item in the case.

The trial judge had found Ms Parti to be untruthful, after hearing evidence from 12 prosecution witnesses and four defence witnesses. She was convicted in March 2019 of theft and sentenced to two years and two months in jail.

During the 3-day appeal hearing in September 2020, the High Court, however, came to a different view. The judge allowed the appeal because he was troubled by the unreliable statements made by Mr Liew’s son Karl.

The High Court’s acquittal is final and there can be no appeal, said Mr Shanmugam. He added that his statement was not an exercise of reopening the judgment. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP’s Yee Jenn Jong blasts NUS alumni group for acting like “little LKYs”

Singapore -- A National University of Singapore (NUS) alumni group's decision to abruptly replace two academics who were set to speak at a public webinar was criticised by Workers' Party (WP) politician Yee Jenn Jong on social media on Friday (Oct...
View Post
Featured News

Why PAP may share the same fate as Robinsons

What are my memories of Robinsons? Good ones until the last decade or so. We simply grew apart – Robinsons and I. So much so that both can’t recognise each other. Maybe that is akin to what many Singaporeans may feel...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat reflects on his stroke and how his cabinet colleagues acted fast

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat reflected on the stroke he suffered four years ago and how his colleagues acted quickly to get him the help he needed, in a Facebook post published on Thursday (29 Oct). On 12 May 2016, Mr...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet