Home News recalls Bellamy's Organic Brown Rice Pasta Stars due to excessive levels...

SFA recalls Bellamy’s Organic Brown Rice Pasta Stars due to excessive levels of arsenic

The amount of arsenic that has been detected in the product is said to “be unsafe for consumption by infants if there is long-term intake”

Source: Screenshot from Singapore Food Agency

Author

Nicole

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency () is recalling a baby food product under the Bellamy’s Organic brand.

The government agency issued a statement on Tuesday (November 3) saying that they found “excessive levels of arsenic” in the samples of the Organic Brown Rice Pasta Stars product of Bellamy’s Organic.

According to the SFA, samples of the product were found to have arsenic levels that ranged from between 0.12ppm and 0.3ppm. The agency explained that the maximum limit is 0.1ppm.

The agency has told the direct importer of the product, DKSH Marketing Services Pte Ltd, to remove this product from shelves, and the is currently ongoing.

- Advertisement -

They go on to explain that the amount of arsenic that has been detected in the product is said to “be unsafe for consumption by infants if there is long-term intake.”

The agency also tells consumers that if they have bought the implicated product, they can reach out to their point of purchase in order to exchange them. The SFA reiterated that all batches of the implicated product are to be recalled.

Those that have purchased the product should make sure that their infants do not consume them, and if they have, they may wish to seek out medical advice in case their child does not feel well.

Aside from showing a photo of the exact product being recalled, the SFA also included the details of the product, stating that each box is 200 grams and the country of origin is Australia. -/TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP’s Yee Jenn Jong blasts NUS alumni group for acting like “little LKYs”

Singapore -- A National University of Singapore (NUS) alumni group's decision to abruptly replace two academics who were set to speak at a public webinar was criticised by Workers' Party (WP) politician Yee Jenn Jong on social media on Friday (Oct...
View Post
Featured News

Why PAP may share the same fate as Robinsons

What are my memories of Robinsons? Good ones until the last decade or so. We simply grew apart – Robinsons and I. So much so that both can’t recognise each other. Maybe that is akin to what many Singaporeans may feel...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat reflects on his stroke and how his cabinet colleagues acted fast

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat reflected on the stroke he suffered four years ago and how his colleagues acted quickly to get him the help he needed, in a Facebook post published on Thursday (29 Oct). On 12 May 2016, Mr...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet