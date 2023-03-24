Eye drops causing vision loss and death, recalled, CDC recommends discontinuing product use

Multiple reports cite that a certain brand of eye drops contains a form of bacteria that is causing people to have vision loss and have their eyes removed, and in some cases, even causing death.

According to Breitbart, the CDC stated that a new strain called VIM-GES-CRPA was detected in the US for the first time and has affected 68 patients in 16 states. This includes 37 patients in four healthcare clusters. Using EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears has been identified as the common exposure.

The CDC recommends discontinuing the use of these products. The manufacturer of the EzriCare brand has recalled the product. They found that the contaminant is in bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears that are open. Further tests on these bottles of the product are currently ongoing.

In addition, more than 10 different brands of eye drops were recalled over contamination.

There is a mixed bag worth of opinions on the Twitter post. Many are expressing their anger towards the big American pharmaceutical companies for not doing their due diligence. The theme of a lack of diligence appears to be reflected towards a vast amount of American companies, regardless of their respective industry.

Furthermore, Twitter users are discussing that they should not trust these pharmaceutical companies. One user claims that an 80-year-old woman contracted shingles after receiving a “shingles shot.” The user states that the woman is also blind in one eye now.

There are some individuals who made bold claims regarding these pharmaceutical companies. Statements such as these companies profiting from these products are a popular opinion. Others claim that even the CDC is somewhat profiting from these unsafe drugs. However, there is no proof of these statements.

The agency is not recommending that those who use EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears seek testing unless they are experiencing symptoms. However, it is advising physicians to recommend alternatives to patients who were previously using these products.

