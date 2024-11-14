SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to warn against a hotel in Johor Bahru, listing the issues that she found problematic and disappointing.

The incident that she found most disturbing, however, was when a male hotel staff allegedly entered the room at a time when her female friend was changing clothes.

In her Nov 12 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, Pauline Weewee wrote that the staffer had claimed he thought she and her friend had already checked out of their room.

“Stay at your own risk!” she warned, giving Hako Hotel Mount Austin one star, and adding that she would have given it zero stars if this were possible.

Another issue Ms Pauline mentioned in her post involved a flooded bathroom every time they showered. And while they told the receptionist about it, the issue was not addressed and the guests needed to open the drain cover and clear the water themselves when they used the shower.

She also wrote that their hotel room had poor soundproofing. Not only did they keep hearing noises throughout the night but they were also kept awake by the karaoke at the hotel until 3:00 am.

Ms Pauline also posted a review of the hotel from another Singaporean on the Booking.com platform which said that a housekeeping staff entered the room even though the “do not disturb light” was switched on.

She called this a concerning pattern that for her felt like they were “not accidental occurrences.”

The incident, along with the absence of an inside lock on the door, made them feel “completely unsafe,” she wrote, adding that she could not recommend the hotel until “these serious privacy and safety issues are addressed.”

When we reached out to the post author, she told us that the hotel has yet to respond to her.

Other reviews online show that guests have raised issues with the hotel’s cleanliness, lack of parking space, room smells, and toilet and shower drainage.

A number of guests complained that the noise levels at the hotel were high, though one wrote that the reception provides ear plugs when asked.

The Independent Singapore has also reached out to Hako Hotel Mount Austin for further updates or comments. /TISG

