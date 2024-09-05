SINGAPORE: As the world gets further away from pandemic restrictions, travel is back, and some would even say it, with a vengeance.

Now, while most of us book our hotels in advance, others like to be more spontaneous, for example, while on a road trip, pulling up to a hotel and taking a room.

But if you are one of those people, let us give you a rundown on when to say “yeah!” and when to just quickly turn around and get out! Here are some examples based on the collective experience of Reddit online forum users from around the world.

Red Flags

1. An overly strong air freshener smell. If you walk into the lobby or ask to see a room that reeks of air freshener, walk away. Do you want to know what smell is being masked? Neither do we.

2. If there are any tiny brown spots on the bed linens or mattresses, trust us; you don’t want to be there because these are likely a sign of bedbugs. You don’t want to come home from your trip with unwanted visitors.

3. Look at the employees’ age, especially in larger hotels. If everyone on staff has that Gen Z vibe and no adults around, it could mean:

a) poor employee retention

b) cheapskate management

c) less quality service due to lack of experience

No offence to young people, but while the experience might be good, it probably won’t be great.

4. If the price of a room is too good to be true, it probably is. ‘Nuff said!

PRO-TIP: Pay attention to reviews, even if you’re booking on the fly! Sites like Trip Advisor, Booking.com, and Agoda can prove to be extremely helpful.

Green Flags

1. Cleanliness and good maintenance—Observe the public areas and the room, it’s easy to spot when things are spic and span. Pay attention to what you normally don’t see—no dust; all lightbulbs are working, and plants are alive and well.

2. A full, or at least partly-full parking area. This means other guests have chosen to stay there or at least aren’t leaving in a hurry.

3. Everything posted—especially prices—on the premises is up-to-date. No one wants to see a menu from 2018, let alone 2023.

4. The reception is always attended to. An empty reception desk can mean that the receptionist is doing the job of another staff member. A good hotel will always have a receptionist on hand to answer all your questions before, during and after your check-in.

Travel Experience

Singaporeans are at the head of the pack when it comes to online travel searches, a Google report said in June. Also, Singaporeans are big spenders, the third in the world in terms of what they pay for overseas trips, for an average of S$4,030.

Moreover, they are also taking more (4.6 trips this year compared to 4.4 trips in 2023) and longer trips (7.4 nights per trip). However, very few things can ruin a vacation faster than bad accommodations, so we hope this hotel guide will be helpful in all your journeys to come.

Bon voyage! /TISG

Read also: Two boutique hotels in Joo Chiat and Little India on sale for $123 million