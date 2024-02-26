SINGAPORE: Puzzled that several packs of chrysanthemum tea she had bought from the grocery for Chinese New Year celebrations were almost tasteless, a woman returned the cartons to NTUC FairPrice Supermarket at Pasir Ris.

Mdm Zheng, 56, bought a carton of 24 packets of Yeo’s chrysanthemum tea for this year’s festivities on Feb 1 for about S$5. The first time she sampled the tea was on Feb 11, and she was puzzled that the drink tasted “no different from plain water.”

She then transferred the contents of another packet to a glass and was surprised to see that the liquid was so clear.

Nevertheless, she threw the contents away, thinking it was just a fluke. But a week later, when she tried another container from another part of the carton of chrysanthemum tea, it was the same as the other two.

On Feb 21, she returned the tea to FairPrice. Shin Min Daily News has since reported that Yeo’s is aware of the situation and will investigate the matter.

Chrysanthemum tea is a popular drink among the Chinese and has been prepared for centuries by steeping dried or fresh yellow or white chrysanthemum blooms in hot water. Sugar or sometimes honey is added to it as desired.

The flowers are said to release vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants into the water while steeping, and the tea is said to be comparable to green tea in health benefits.

As said earlier, chrysanthemum tea is reportedly a calming tea that lowers blood pressure, promotes relaxation, boosts immunity, and eliminates stress.

People who feel like they’re coming down with cold symptoms may also want to take a cup or two of chrysanthemum tea, as the drink is supposed to help prevent a cold from developing. /TISG

