woman-in-us-charged-for-embezzlement-over-failure-to-return-videotape-rented-in-1999

KUALA LUMPUR — An Oklahoma woman faced embezzlement charges after she failed to return a VHS tape purportedly rented by her in 1999.

Oklahoma’s Fox station reported that Caron McBride is a wanted woman for failing to return a video of sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Documents seen by the American station showed that the tape was rented from a shop at Norman city that has since closed down.

McBride told the station that she first learned about the charges when she tried to change her name on her licence after getting married in Texas.

“I went to change my driver’s licence, during this Covid thing you had to make an appointment, and so, I sent them an email (and) they sent me an email and they told me… that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did,” McBride said.

McBride was then informed of the charges filed against her after calling the number, which was to the Cleveland County district attorney’s Office.

“She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane. This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn’t kidding,” she said.

Court papers showed McBride was charged with embezzlement of rented property in March 2000.

To make matters worse, McBride said she doesn’t remember renting the movie.

“I had lived with a young man. This was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were eight, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea,” McBride said.

Looking back, McBride said she had been let go from several jobs without being given a reason why over the years.

“This is why because when they ran my criminal background check, all they’re seeing is those two words: Felony embezzlement,” McBride said.

Contacted by the station, the district attorney's office said they decided to dismiss McBride's case after reviewing it.

