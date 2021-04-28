Woman to be charged for punching maid in the eyes and burning her arm with iron

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A woman who repeatedly committed acts of violence against her domestic helper will be charged on Wednesday (Apr 28), according to the police.

The police said on Tuesday (Apr 27) that the 42-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, will be charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt — one of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and one of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

She is said to have assaulted her maid on numerous occasions when the 49-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was in her employ between February and October 2020.

The alleged assaults include pressing a heated iron against the helper’s right forearm and punching and hitting her in the eyes with her fists or using clothes hangers.

The police learned about the alleged assaults on Oct 30, 2020. However, they have not disclosed who filed the reports against the helper’s employer.

TODAY Online quotes the police as saying, “As the domestic worker had returned to Indonesia when the report was received, efforts were taken to facilitate her return to Singapore to assist with investigations.”

If the employer is found guilty of hurting the helper, she could be jailed for three years, fined S$5,000, or both.

If found guilty of causing hurt by dangerous means, she could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both jailed and fined.

And if found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, she could be jailed for 10 years, fined, or both jailed and fined.

However, in cases where the victim is a domestic helper, even heavier punishments are meted out.

CNA quotes the police as saying, ”The Government takes a serious view of the ill-treatment of foreign domestic workers. The police will not hesitate to take action against errant employers and ensure they are dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”

