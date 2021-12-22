Woman hoses down debt collectors, leaving one man drenched, “So fierce spray water dun need pay…”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — When two men showed up at her house, to collect a debt, a woman turned her garden hose on them.

“Wah now debtors owe money dun pay n come out with many patterns… but this’ll teach us to be even tougher n wiser tq,” wrote their supposed company Ag Adler Oper in a video posted on social media.

The video shows the two debt collectors setting up a company tarpaulin in front of a house. A barefoot woman who is not wearing a mask is first seen engaging with the men before returning to the house.

Moments later, she reappears by the front gate, armed with a garden hose.

“She’s gonna spray water ah! Let her spray, let her spray!” said the person behind the camera.

She directs the spray at them, leaving one man drenched. He says: “If you spray, we will call police, don’t harass us!”

Full video:

Another post shows two police officers in front of the house.

An accompanying police report was apparently lodged. “Debtor cause harassment to debt collector, so power lah u auntie,” read the caption.

“As a legal debt recovery company, we act professionally and just making a living,” the company wrote on Facebook on Tuesday (Dec 21).

“We dun rob, scam or cheat. We are helping our clients to recover their debts.”

The company added, “Every time, there’s always two different views of people seeing us, but as long we know our ground n make our stands firm.”

Meanwhile, their targets have found a brand new liquid defence: Let us spray. /TISG

