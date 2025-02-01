SINGAPORE: A video of a woman who stuck her walking stick in between the doors of a train as they closed and then made her way inside when the doors opened again has gone viral online. Many people have commented on the clip, which was shared on Reddit and Facebook on Thursday (Jan 30).

At the beginning of the video, it appears that a middle-aged woman dressed in red was trying to get on board a train at the MRT station at Gardens by the Bay as the doors were already closing.

Her walking stick then gets stuck in between the doors as they close. A man inside the train cabin, who may have been one of the woman’s companions, can then be seen helping open the inside doors, which allows the woman’s walking stick to get unstuck.

However, instead of waiting on the platform after being able to retrieve her walking stick, the woman quickly hops onto the train, closely followed by a man, who is also presumably her companion. The train’s doors then close behind them.

The clip has been shared almost 500 times on Facebook.

Most commenters have expressed strong disapproval toward the behavior of the woman and her companion, calling their actions dangerous and pointing out that the woman could have gotten hurt because of what she did.

One wondered where the train ambassadors, who could have reprimanded the commuters, were. Others said that what the woman did could have caused train line errors and delays for other commuters, and several netizens said she and her companions should have been fined, especially if they were locals who should have known better.

“Just get the next train…it’s probably a whole 3 minutes away,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another, however, endeavored to understand what the woman had done, writing that she and her companions seemed to be tourists and surmising that the stress of the incident had caused her to panic.

“People react differently under stress. Not defending but people and situations are more important and that’s why you have emergency buttons on the train,” they wrote.

Common sense dictates that commuters should not try to force train doors to open on either side. In 2023, a person who was caught on camera trying to force the doors open at the stations at Yio Chu Kang, Braddell, and Ang Mo Kio was slapped with three charges of being a public nuisance. /TISG

Read also: Woman wearing a floral dress claims she was kicked & scolded on the MRT, asks if there’s a dress code