SINGAPORE: A woman whose brand new designer t-shirt showed stains after she washed it according to its specifications crowdsourced for help online, especially when the brand declined to give her a refund or exchange.

“HELP Needed! Seeking Advice on My Experience with Dior MBS,” she wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page in a post published on Friday (Jan 31).

She bought a white T-shirt from Dior MBS worth $1,300 on Dec 19, and five days later, followed the garment’s care instructions and hand-rinsed the shirt before wearing it. However, she noticed that there were yellow stains around the shirt’s logo as it dried, which caused her to call the shop and send pictures of the shirt right away, although she was informed by a sales staff that it might take a while to attend to her because of the holidays.

After not hearing from Dior for three weeks, she followed up on the matter by Jan 17 and was told that they were waiting for word from the after-sales team. However, when she followed up on the matter again on Jan 21, she was told that she would not be allowed to exchange the item because the shirt was not in its original unwashed condition.

“I explained again that I had only rinsed the T-shirt with water, following care instructions, and reiterated that the yellow stains were clearly localized around the logo,” the woman wrote.

On Jan 25, when she was told by the manager that the brand’s refund and exchange policy does not cover washed items, she argued that according to the garment’s care label and the sals staff she had spoken to initially, the shirt could even be machine-washed, though she herself had only rinsed and air-dried it.

Her arguments were to no avail, however, since the boutique manager called her on Jan 28 to say again reject her appeal for the item to be refunded or exchanged. He also told her that the logo on the shirt she bought did not contain yellow dye, and suggested a goodwill external cleaning without a guarantee that the stains would disappear.

When the woman requested for this to be put in writing, the manager again declined, as all communications would be over the phone only.

“I am extremely disappointed with how this case has been handled,” she wrote, adding that the stain was “clearly a quality defect” and wondering what recourse she has at present, especially since she paid a high price for the shirt.

“For a brand that prides itself on luxury, excellence, and exceptional customer care, this experience has fallen far below expectations,” she wrote.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author and Dior for further comments or updates. /TISG

