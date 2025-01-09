SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express disappointment after his designer shirt was ruined by the dry-cleaning company he had sent it to. To add insult to injury, the company allegedly only offered him to compensate him $150 whereas his shirt had cost $850.

In a Jan 8 (Wednesday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, a Facebook user who goes by the name Shawn Shawn wrote that the polo shirt he sent in for dry-cleaning with a company called Presto Drycleaners is from Hermès. Not only is Hermès one of the world’s high-fashion luxury brands, but its products are well-known for the quality of its craftsmanship, materials, and exclusivity.

Mr Shawn wrote that he had only worn this particular shirt twice. He added that he had asked for compensation for his ruined shirt and the shop agreed, as long as he could hand in the original receipt. When he said the shirt had been a gift, the shop held its ground, explaining it would not provide compensation without a receipt.

Mr Shawn then obtained a receipt from Hermès and expected that he would be fully refunded for his ruined article of clothing. However, the shop only offered a total of $150 as compensation.

Understandably upset at this, Mr Shawn underlined that his shirt was from a luxury brand and asked why the shop made him go through the trouble of obtaining a receipt if the compensation they were prepared to offer had a limit of $150.

A screenshot of the message he received from the dry-cleaning service showed what the latter had to say. Presto Drycleaners wrote to Mr Shawn that the fabric of his shirt had “further weakened, resulting in a tear during the processing phase” .The company also said it was unable to suggest a “suitable mending service at this time,” but wanted to refund him the $11.80 he had paid for the dry-cleaning fee “as a gesture of goodwill.”

The company also apologized to Mr Shawn for the inconvenience it had caused him.

Netizens commenting on Mr Shawn’s post expressed sympathy for his situation. Some said that there are dry cleaning services that only offer to pay a fraction of an item’s cost when damaged, while others suggested that hand-washing would be better for expensive articles of clothing.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Shawn, as well as to Presto Drycleaners, for further comments or updates. /TISG

