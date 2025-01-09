Home News

Man says dry-cleaning service ruined his $850 Hermes shirt, but only offered $150 compensation

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 9, 2025

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express disappointment after his designer shirt was ruined by the dry-cleaning company he had sent it to. To add insult to injury, the company allegedly only offered him to compensate him $150 whereas his shirt had cost $850.

In a Jan 8 (Wednesday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, a Facebook user who goes by the name Shawn Shawn wrote that the polo shirt he sent in for dry-cleaning with a company called Presto Drycleaners is from Hermès. Not only is Hermès one of the world’s high-fashion luxury brands, but its products are well-known for the quality of its craftsmanship, materials, and exclusivity.

Mr Shawn wrote that he had only worn this particular shirt twice. He added that he had asked for compensation for his ruined shirt and the shop agreed, as long as he could hand in the original receipt. When he said the shirt had been a gift, the shop held its ground, explaining it would not provide compensation without a receipt.

See also  S'poreans weigh in on 'backside touch' complaint: 'Elderly woman touch you? Maybe she need your help? Hopefully, the helper never abuse her'

Mr Shawn then obtained a receipt from Hermès and expected that he would be fully refunded for his ruined article of clothing. However, the shop only offered a total of $150 as compensation.

Understandably upset at this, Mr Shawn underlined that his shirt was from a luxury brand and asked why the shop made him go through the trouble of obtaining a receipt if the compensation they were prepared to offer had a limit of $150.

A screenshot of the message he received from the dry-cleaning service showed what the latter had to say. Presto Drycleaners wrote to Mr Shawn that the fabric of his shirt had “further weakened, resulting in a tear during the processing phase” .The company also said it was unable to suggest a “suitable mending service at this time,” but wanted to refund him the $11.80 he had paid for the dry-cleaning fee “as a gesture of goodwill.”

The company also apologized to Mr Shawn for the inconvenience it had caused him.

See also  Electrician charges woman $2,300 for power trip caused by faulty fridge, but claims circuit breaker needs to be replaced instead

Netizens commenting on Mr Shawn’s post expressed sympathy for his situation. Some said that there are dry cleaning services that only offer to pay a fraction of an item’s cost when damaged, while others suggested that hand-washing would be better for expensive articles of clothing.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Shawn, as well as to Presto Drycleaners, for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Netizens tell woman upset over dark denims staining her designer shoes that this is normal

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Police called in to investigate after boy hit new student on the head with bottle, causing 4cm wound

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

New law eases corporate bankruptcy for thousands of struggling companies under $2M

January 9, 2025 Gemma Iso
Home News

9 construction sites ordered to stop work out of 14 sites that saw fatalities in second half of 2024

January 9, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Man says dry-cleaning service ruined his $850 Hermes shirt, but only offered $150 compensation

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Business

TikTok Shop rival Whatnot raises US$265M in funds with plans of expansion

January 9, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Uncategorized

Woman’s luggage gets damaged ‘beyond repair’ on Jetstar flight

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Police called in to investigate after boy hit new student on the head with bottle, causing 4cm wound

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.