SINGAPORE: When a woman posted on a complaint page about her difficulty in getting a Grab driver to return the bottle she left behind in his vehicle, others reminded her not to be so entitled but to also consider the situation from the driver’s point of view.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 1), the woman wrote that she had taken a Grab ride to work at an A&E clinic, but inadvertently left her bottle behind. She reported this via the Grab app but found the process to be difficult.

“Honestly, I’m puzzled as to why the process of returning lost items is so complicated and how much I would need to pay for it,” she wrote, voicing her opinion that if she had left behind something valuable like jewellery, she suspects that “the Grab driver would have simply claimed he didn’t find anything.”

She was also unhappy about the driver telling her that he was “just a regular taxi driver,” as opposed to working directly under Grab.

“What’s the purpose of using Grab then?” the woman wrote.

She explained that she had asked the driver if he would bring her bottle to the hospital. However, he told her he would not, and asked her to wait till the following day. When she said yes, the driver “quickly asked when I would send him, saying he would turn on the meter”.

The woman then asked for his location “so I could ensure he wouldn’t try to cheat” her. She claimed that this angered the driver, who told her that she could come to his address to collect it herself or he could leave the bottle at a lost-and-found.

She also called it “absurd” that the driver expected her to come to him to get her bottle.

“So, Grab, is this the kind of customer service you offer to your passengers? It may be time to reevaluate your policies and provide some training for your drivers. I swear, if he had been more courteous, I would have tipped him for his kindness. Instead, he was far from pleasant,” she wrote.

Commenters on her post, however, were quick to tell her she needed to adjust her attitude towards the driver, whose obligation to her ended when he dropped her off.

One told her it was “farfetched to expect after-service” from the driver since his time must be used to earn a living. “If he sends it, it is out of goodwill, not an obligation or customer service. If he has no time, collect on your own,” he told the post author.

Another reminded her that it had been her fault that she left her item in his car and that to the driver, time is money. “You want the driver to send the bottle back to you free of charge? Please wake up!”

“Wait… so it’s YOUR problem and you try to make it the driver’s problem? And you expect HIM TO HELP YOU solve your problem FOR FREE?” a woman chimed in. /TISG

