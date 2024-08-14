SINGAPORE: A Grab driver recounted how he said no to delivering a box with unknown contents when a man who made the booking did not plan on accompanying him.

Although the man told him, “it’s just cake,” the Grab driver refused to take any chances and cancelled the booking. Many commenters who read the post approved his decision, telling him it is better to be safe than sorry.

The incident was shared in a post on the PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE: Grab, Gojek,Tada n Ryde Facebook page on Monday morning (Aug 12).

The post author, who goes by MetaSoccer Asia on the platform, wrote that when he arrived at the pick-up point, a man came up to his vehicle, placed a box in the back seat and then simply closed the door and walked away.

Lowering his window, the Grab driver asked if the man wasn’t coming along on the ride. The man told him to just deliver this box, adding that someone would be there to receive it. “Sorry. I don’t do delivery,” the driver said, to which the man answered, “It’s just cake.”

The driver then asked him to take the box away, and said that he would cancel the booking. When the person said he would call his boss and asked the driver to let her know, the driver told him, “That’s not my responsibility.

If (you’re) not boarding, please remove your box from my car.”

However, the man did not answer but called his boss, telling her the driver would not deliver the “cake.” Upon the boss’ request, he passed the phone to the driver.

“Driver Ah?!! Why you not doing your job? It’s just a cake. I’ve done this many times. No problem one la,” the boss said. “I only deliver human point to point,” the driver answered, adding, “Please tell your worker to remove your box from the car. I’m not doing this job.”

While the boss was still speaking, the driver exited the car, opened his back door, gave the box to the man, closed the door and then drove away.

Netizens praised the driver, saying that the box could have contained drugs or other illegal items. Others wondered why the customer did not book a delivery service such as Lalamove because this type of service differs from what Grab does.

“Next time call 995 and 999! Treat the parcel as a bomb or dangerous device The boss and staff need a lesson to learn PHV cannot deliver parcel without the passenger. Some people only learn when they are embarrassed so let’s not disappoint them,” a commenter advised. /TISG

Featured image: Depositphotos