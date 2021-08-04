Woman asks if she should complain about two-timing guy who tried to cheat on his girlfriend with her

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman asked netizens for advice on whether she should ‘out’ a guy who seemed to be a compulsive cheater.

After getting to know a guy on the dating app Tinder in 2018, she thought he was a “really great catch” because of his job as a pilot, who would always try to text her throughout the day and attempt to meet even with a busy schedule. “From the time we met, he was always upfront about being close friends with his ex-gf”, she wrote.

In an anonymous post on popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman wrote that once when she accidentally came across the guy and his ex-girlfriend having lunch, “it did not look like they were just friends”, but when asked about it, he claimed that it was because his ex wanted them to get back together.

After seeing him and his ex-girlfriend on Instagram, the woman then suggested that the guy actually try to get back together with his ex-girlfriend. To this, he replied “ok and disappeared”, she wrote.

- Advertisement -

The woman blamed herself for chasing him away but came to find out that he was still with his girlfriend the entire time she was dating him. “He was able to meet me so freely at the beginning because she was overseas!” she added.



Having recently found out that she was not the only person he lied to and dated while he was still with his girlfriend, she added that the latter seemed “like a really nice girl who doesn’t deserve a scumbag like him”.

“They have been together for so many years and looks like it’s heading for marriage which will be a great mistake for her. [I] feel responsible to let her know what he has been doing behind her back. but [I] also feel bad if [I] am messing things up for them”, the woman wrote asking other netizens for advice.

Those who commented on the post said that she should move on and not worry about breaking the news.

- Advertisement -

However, there were others who were cheated on and said that she should tell the guy’s girlfriend the truth.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg