Why Lee Jung Ha change from being cheerful to serious in “The Auditors” after meeting Shin Ha Kyun?

tvN’s upcoming drama “The Auditors” has unveiled a sneak peek of Lee Jung Ha’s character.

“The Auditors” features Shin Ha Kyun as Shin Cha Il, a no-nonsense audit team leader who prioritizes rationality over emotions.

Lee Jung Ha stars as Gu Han Soo, an enthusiastic recruit who is opposite Shin Cha Il in many respects.

Positive outlook on life

Gu Han Soo is a dedicated team member who deeply trusts people. Raised with abundant love, he has a positive outlook on life. Skilled with computers, Gu Han Soo once dreamed of becoming a white hat hacker.

As part of the audit team, he works diligently, hoping to transfer to the Florida branch of JU Construction, known for its balance of work and leisure. However, his life takes a turn with the arrival of the new team leader, Shin Cha Il.

Recently released stills showcase Gu Han Soo’s transformation. Unlike his usual cheerful demeanour, he is shown with a sharp, focused gaze as he scrutinizes a subject under audit.

His serious expression while examining evidence hints at his emotional shifts.

What caused the change in Gu Han Soo

Viewers are eager to learn what caused Gu Han Soo’s change and how his future will evolve under Shin Cha Il’s leadership.

“The Auditors” is set to premiere in July. Born in 1974, Shin Ha Kyun has been active in the industry since 1998 and is known for his versatile roles in drama and comedy.

His acting career began on stage after training at the Seoul Institute of the Arts and appearing in numerous plays directed by Jang Jin.

Lee Jung Ha, a rising South Korean actor, has been gaining significant recognition, especially after his lead role in the 2023 drama “Moving.”