ILLIT magnetizes Billboard charts with their ‘Magnetic’ hit track, breaking new records

ILLIT’s hit track “Magnetic” continues to shine on the US Billboard charts, underscoring its global popularity.

According to the latest Billboard update, ILLIT’s debut mini-album title track, “Magnetic,” is at number 17 on both the “Global (excluding the US)” and “Global 200” charts, marking its 10th consecutive week in the top 25.

Furthermore, their debut mini-album, “SUPER REAL ME,” ranks 7th on the prestigious “World Albums” chart.

At the same time, ILLIT herself is positioned at 23rd in the “Emerging Artist” category, reflecting their growing influence in the international music scene.

New record

“Magnetic” has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify, setting a new record for the fastest debut song by a K-pop girl group to reach this milestone.

It also maintains its presence on Spotify’s “Weekly Top Song Global” chart, remaining steady for an impressive 10 consecutive weeks.

Despite minimal promotional efforts in the United States, ILLIT has achieved significant success on the Billboard charts.

“Magnetic” debuted at 91st on the “Hot 100” chart (as of April 20) and reached 80th on the UK’s “Official Single Top 100” (as of April 5), setting a new record for the fastest debut song by a K-pop act.

Rising force

Their debut album, “SUPER REAL ME,” also made a significant impact, entering the “Billboard 200” at number 93 (as of May 11), further solidifying ILLIT’s status as a rising force in the global music scene.

ILLIT is a relatively new South Korean girl group formed by Belift Lab, a sub-label of the giant K-pop company Hybe (which is behind groups like BTS, NewJeans, and Le Sserafim).

They were created through the JTBC survival show “R U Next?” in 2023.

Originally, ILLIT was supposed to be a six-member group, but one member, Youngseo, left before their debut. The current members are Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

Interestingly, the group has two Japanese members, Moka and Iroha. Their debut EP, “SUPER REAL ME,” sold really well, exceeding half a million copies in its first month and entering the Billboard 200 chart.