MANILA, PHILIPPINES: The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) has unveiled an exciting initiative for 2025—44 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) available for free to the public.

Among these, one course in particular has caught the attention of many, sparking curiosity and conversation – “Identifying Red Flags.” According to the Daily Tribune, the course aims to help individuals recognize early warning signs in their romantic, platonic, or even professional relationships. But what exactly are red flags, and why are they so important?

The early warning signs of toxicity

In today’s fast-paced world, understanding the subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) cues of unhealthy behaviors is crucial. A “red flag” is commonly used to describe warning signs that something may be wrong—whether it’s in a romantic relationship, friendship, or professional environment. These signals can range from overt manipulation to more covert behaviors like subtle disrespect or emotional neglect.

The term has become a staple in modern discourse, particularly in the realm of romantic relationships. The Urban Dictionary defines a red flag as a “warning sign that something is problematic or dangerous, often in a romantic relationship.” Recognizing these flags early is key to safeguarding one’s emotional and mental well-being.

While red flags may seem minor at first, ignoring them can lead to toxic dynamics that worsen over time. In romantic relationships, signs such as narcissism, emotional abuse, or controlling behaviors are all classic examples of red flags that require attention.

Red flags in romantic and platonic relationships

While red flags are commonly discussed in the context of dating, they are not exclusive to romantic encounters. Platonic relationships, including friendships, can also harbor toxic behaviors. For example, a friend who constantly belittles your achievements, dismisses your feelings, or exhibits jealousy and control may be signaling a deeper issue.

These toxic behaviors often mirror those found in unhealthy romantic relationships, underscoring the need for awareness in all types of interactions.

In romantic relationships, warning signs might include aggressive tendencies, manipulation, or emotional exploitation.

On the other hand, in friendships, a lack of support, consistent negativity, or attempts to control your choices can also indicate a problematic relationship. Identifying these behaviors allows individuals to establish and enforce boundaries, ultimately protecting their mental and emotional health.

The importance of recognizing red flags in today’s world

The dynamics of relationships have evolved in recent years, especially with the advent of social media and dating apps. These platforms can shape how relationships begin and grow but can also make it more difficult to recognize red flags. Online deception, such as ghosting or catfishing, is increasingly common, while curated portrayals of idealized relationships on social media can set unrealistic expectations.

As casual dating culture gains traction, identifying red flags becomes more important than ever.

For the younger generation, the blending of traditional values with modern relationship trends requires a new set of tools for navigating these complex social landscapes.

UPOU’s “Identifying Red Flags” course provides a timely opportunity to explore these crucial skills and gain the confidence to make informed decisions in any relationship. By identifying harmful behaviors early on, individuals can prevent emotional burnout, maintain mental health, and foster more fulfilling and supportive connections.

As we continue to navigate an ever-changing world, recognizing red flags in our interactions—whether with family, friends, or romantic partners—can serve as a vital form of self-care. UPOU’s course offers a chance to not only learn these valuable skills but also to foster a culture of respect, empathy, and healthy boundaries in all relationships.