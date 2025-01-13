Generation Z’s entry into the workforce has been nothing short of transformative, marked by unconventional behaviours and a fresh perspective on work-life dynamics.

From bringing parents to interviews to embracing the concept of “quiet quitting,” the youngest employees are reshaping how companies engage with their talent.

Now, a new trend is capturing attention: “career catfishing.”

According to a recent report by CVGenius published by the Hindustan Times, career catfishing involves Gen Z workers accepting job offers but then failing to show up for their first day without informing their new employers.

This growing trend of defying the traditional employer-employee dynamic is becoming an increasingly popular act of rebellion among workers under the age of 27.

In a survey of 1,000 employees from various age groups, researchers revealed that 34% of Gen Z workers admitted to skipping their first day on the job.

The report suggested that for many in this generation, career catfishing is a form of asserting independence and reclaiming control in an often frustrating job market.

“Our survey found that Gen Z workers, in particular, were more likely to use creative methods to prioritize their personal needs over job commitments,” explained the UK-based researchers.

“The job search process often involves long applications, endless interviews, and waiting for responses from hiring managers, and career catfishing offers an unconventional way to take back some power.”

The trend isn’t limited to just Gen Z, though. Millennials (ages 28 to 43) are also engaging in this practice, with 24% admitting to skipping the first day of work.

In contrast, only 11% of Gen X employees (ages 44 to 59) and 7% of Baby Boomers (60+) have employed such tactics. For Gen Z, personal well-being often trumps traditional corporate expectations.

This shift aligns with other emerging workplace trends, including “quiet quitting”—where employees do the bare minimum to meet job requirements—and “coffee badging,” where workers make brief appearances at the office only to swipe their badges before working remotely.

A recent viral TikTok video by Alice Raspin, a job-seeker in her 20s, exemplified this mindset.

In the video, which amassed over 234,000 views, Raspin turned down a job offer of $37,500 (approximately INR 32 lakhs per year), expressing skepticism about how she could afford to live on such a salary during a time of global inflation.

“What bills am I paying with that?” she questioned. “A full-time job for $37,500 a year? You’re dreaming.” Raspin’s video captures the essence of a generational shift.

Many young workers are no longer willing to settle for jobs or salaries that don’t align with their expectations, even if it means staying unemployed until a better opportunity comes along.

As Gen Z continues to challenge traditional workplace norms, companies may need to rethink their approach to recruitment, workplace culture, and employee engagement, as this new wave of workers demands more flexibility, fairness, and a clear sense of purpose in their professional lives.

