‘Social cohesion takes a long time to build; it can be broken if not careful’ — Josephine Teo urges Singaporeans not to re-share divisive social media content

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s racial harmony didn’t appear overnight. It took decades of effort, daily interaction, and a willingness among different communities to live, work and grow together.

That was the message from Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo after authorities ordered three social media platforms to block access to 14 posts that sought to target Singapore’s Indian community and undermine the country’s multicultural values.

Speaking to reporters on June 6, Mrs Teo said Singaporeans should resist attempts to weaken the bonds that hold society together. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), she stressed that social cohesion is valuable precisely because it takes so long to build and can be damaged much more quickly if people become complacent.

The warning came after investigations by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the police found that the content likely originated from a China-based platform before being circulated elsewhere online. Mrs Teo added that the videos didn’t come from Singapore and did not reflect the views of Singaporeans.

Harmful narratives aimed at the Indian community in Singapore

MHA said the posts that were ordered to be blocked contained narratives aimed at the Indian community and sought to cast doubt on Singapore’s multicultural model.

While Singapore has long maintained strict laws against content that could inflame racial or religious tensions, authorities are increasingly dealing with online material produced outside the country.

The latest case also shows that harmful narratives don’t always come from within a community. In the age of social media, messages created elsewhere can travel rapidly and reach local audiences within minutes.

Avoiding the need to re-share harmful content, even if to just express disagreement

Mrs Teo said blocking harmful content is only one part of the solution. She urged Singaporeans not to forward or re-share such material if they come across it online. Sharing content, even to express disagreement, can make it reach a wider audience.

Mrs Teo also stressed the importance of strengthening community ties through everyday interactions. Building relationships with neighbours, colleagues, and people from different backgrounds creates resilience against attempts to divide communities. When people know one another personally, it becomes harder for outsiders to sow suspicion or hostility.

An image of a religious procession in Chinatown is used to suggest that Indians are not welcome in Singapore

The minister pointed to an example found in one of the disputed posts. The content used an image of a religious procession along Pagoda Street in Chinatown to suggest that Indians are not welcome in Singapore.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) YouTube video screenshot using an image of Indian devotees at a religious festival in Pagoda Street, Chinatown, claiming that Singapore is “overcrowded” with Indians, and that they are unwelcome there

The minister then rejected that portrayal and noted that within her Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency, places of worship from different faiths sit within walking distance of one another. These include Buddhist and Hindu temples, a mosque and a Methodist church.

Mrs Teo was speaking while attending the Jalan Besar Family Sports Carnival at Zhongshan Park, which she described as an example of how Singaporeans from different backgrounds can come together through shared community activities.

Treating fellow Singaporeans as neighbours, regardless of race, colour, or ethnic origin

Singapore’s multicultural identity is cited as one of the country’s strengths, but it also requires constant maintenance. Past incidents have shown how rapidly misinformation and divisive rhetoric can gain traction online.

The rise of social media has made it easier for false narratives to easily spread like wildfire, especially when they touch on sensitive issues such as race, religion and national identity.

Mrs Teo warned that while the Indian community may be the target today, other racial or religious groups could become targets tomorrow.

A society built on mutual respect cannot rely solely on laws and platform controls. It also depends on people choosing not to amplify harmful content and continuing the everyday work of getting to know one another.

As Singapore navigates an increasingly connected online environment, that may be one of the most effective safeguards against those seeking to divide communities.

Harmful content loses much of its power when people refuse to spread it. The strongest response is the simplest: verify before sharing, ignore attempts to provoke division, and continue treating fellow Singaporeans, regardless of race, colour, or ethnic origin, as neighbours rather than as stereotypes.

Read related: MHA: 3 social media platforms have been ordered to block content targeting Indian community and undermining Singapore’s multiculturalism; suspected from China-based platform