SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), the Ministry of Health, the Centre of Excellence in Adolescent Mental Health (CHAT), and the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health found that 30% of Singaporeans aged 15 to 35 reported severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, or stress.

In response, Singaporeans pointed out that Singapore should provide more importance to hiring and paying mental health professionals, as they do in hiring people in finance.

One commenter on social media pointed out the need for this change, saying, “We should hire more specialists and psychiatrists like how we hire people in finance.” However, another user noted that this suggestion might not be as easy to implement.

He explained that “one needs at least a master’s degree to be hired and registered with the respective agencies such as SAC (counselling).”

He said, “Just browse through job ads, and you’ll see what I mean. On top of that, only a few universities provide such courses, so each year, the total intake is very limited.”

He added that with the rising cost of living, it’s becoming harder for students to pursue advanced degrees without financial support.

Another user suggested, “It starts by paying specialists and psychiatrists like we pay finance Bros. It’s sad that we pay people not what they’re worth but what they can get away with.

Teachers, mental health and social workers ought to make investment banker salaries if they’re paid commensurate with their contributions to society.”

One commenter shared, “I actually don’t know a single person in Singapore who doesn’t have at least a little trauma.” Another remarked that the statistics mentioned are “unsurprising as we live in a pressure cooker country.”

One user pointed out that Singapore’s small size may have also contributed to the mental health problems many Singaporeans face.

He said the “crampy, claustrophobic, overly loud environment with endlessly brutal heat and humidity all year round surely doesn’t help with the relentless nature of this late-stage capitalist society.”

He noted that there aren’t many large parks or natural spaces where people can escape on weekends. Most beaches and parks are too close to buildings and are often crowded, making it hard for residents to relax and find relief.

He remarked, “We are like rats living in vertical boxes cramped together with paltry spaces for us to explore, quieten down our inner voice and truly rest. How not to feel down and out?” /TISG

