SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by the Institute of Mental Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Centre of Excellence in Adolescent Mental Health (CHAT), and the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, has highlighted significant mental health concerns among local youths.

The study, which surveyed 2,600 young people aged 15 to 35 between October 2022 and June 2023, found that approximately 30% of respondents experienced severe or very severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, or stress.

Key findings from the National Youth Mental Health Study reveal that 15% of participants reported feeling sad, empty, or uninterested in activities most of the time during the past week.

This group includes individuals aged 20 to 24, particularly those who are single, unemployed, and engaged in vocational education, who were found to be more susceptible to severe depression.

In terms of anxiety, about 27% of respondents indicated they felt anxious or severely anxious frequently. This was especially pronounced among single women aged 15 to 24, those with a monthly household income below $5,000, and students in junior colleges or vocational training programs.

The study also identified that 13% of youths struggled with stress, feeling unable to relax or experiencing irritability most of the time. This issue was more prevalent among unemployed youths aged 15 to 24.

The survey links mental health issues with factors such as excessive social media use, body image concerns, and cyberbullying. Nearly 30% of local youths reported spending more than three hours daily on social media, which is classified as excessive.

Women under 30 who use social media excessively are more than twice as likely to experience depression, anxiety, and stress compared to their peers.

Additionally, 20% of respondents expressed anxiety about their body shape, with women aged 20 to 29 being particularly affected. Those with body shape anxiety are 2.6 times more likely to experience cyberbullying compared to the general youth population.

Over 20% of youths reported encountering cyberbullying, including threats, harassment, and offensive messages. This group is also twice as likely to suffer from depression, anxiety, and stress.

Among those experiencing severe mental health symptoms, nearly 70% sought support through various channels. Nearly 60% turned to relatives and friends, 30% used self-help measures and resources, and 20% sought medical assistance.

The survey highlights that youths with higher psychological resilience, social support, and strong self-esteem are less likely to experience severe mental health issues.