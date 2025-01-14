SINGAPORE: When an elderly man was seen trying to cross the road using his cane, two men, one of whom appears to be a foreign worker, were caught on video coming to his aid, holding an umbrella over his head as there was heavy rain at the time, and taking his arm as he made his way amid passing cars.

The video was posted by a Bangladesh-based content creator on Facebook, শখের প্রবাস আমার (Nodia Mohammad Mamun), on Monday (Jan 14). The caption reads, “When a Bangladeshi general worker helps a Singaporean citizen, salute brother.”

In it, an elderly man is seen flanked by two other men escorting him across the road. And while the vehicle in front of the three men is stopped to allow them to get across, the cars on the other lanes can be seen whizzing by.

The elderly man, perhaps cautious of slipping and falling on the wet road, makes very slow progress, taking careful steps as he walks.

Nevertheless, the men beside him patiently accompany him, with the one wearing a green shirt holding an umbrella over the older man’s head and his own.

The man in the green shirt has been identified as a Bangladeshi worker in a report in Mustshare News.

The video is also seen from another angle, showing many pedestrians passing by while the elderly man walks across the street. Based on the video, the incident occurred at Lorong 22 Geylang.

When The Independent Singapore contacted Nodia Mohammad Mamun for further comments or updates, he underlined the importance of “supporting humanity always” and added that people should always help others.

His video has since gotten thousands of views, with commenters calling it a “beautiful” video and praising the two younger men for their kindness toward the older man. Others said they were proud of the foreign worker who helped the elderly man.

“It is very good to serve people. Very nice video,” remarked one Facebook user, while another praised the “remittance warrior.”

“Let humanity be steadfast among all,” another wrote, while a netizen pointed out, “There are still good people in the world; that’s why the world survives.”

One commenter, however, pointed out that expatriate workers often experience a lot of heartache and pain. And yet, despite this, they can still help others. /TISG

