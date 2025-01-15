MRT cars are no stranger to such behaviour by passengers. Back in November 2024, two elderly men allegedly brought birdcages aboard an MRT car.

The post brought about comments from other passengers who compared the chirping to people who watch videos on loudspeakers. Many said they prefer the chirping of birds to people’s phones.

Other times, passengers are spotted sleeping on chairs or taking up seats with their things. In response to such incidents, online users weigh in on the photos or videos shared on social media and share their two cents on the matter.

In the case of the woman seen bringing porridge on the MRT, many took to the post’s comments section to respond to the incident. A handful called on people to simply inform those doing such actions instead of posting their photos.

“Just inform her la, if she’s not cooperating, just report to station guardians, and she deserves the fines for it,” said one. “Let people do their own things if it doesn’t bother (anyone),” wrote another.

“Let them learn themselves unless it’s a public nuisance. Because of all these posts, now I don’t even feel comfortable sitting in an MRT thinking someone would take a picture for doing nothing.”

“Taking a picture and complaining online doesn’t help,” a third argued. “You are just a few steps away from telling her directly face to face what’s not to be done.”

Still, a fourth shared, “Ever seen a guy eating canned luncheon meat in an open can on the bus?”

