Migrant worker helps visually impaired senior cross the street at AMK

Singapore—In today’s jaded world, it’s easy to find news that angers or upsets us, and therefore good news of people’s kind acts never fails to bring joy.

One such recent act of kindness was shown by a migrant worker who took the time to help a visually impaired senior citizen cross the street at Ang Mo Kio.

The random good-hearted act was seen and recorded on a dashcam video by a netizen named Timothy Ho and then uploaded on the ROADS.sg Facebook page on Sunday (April 18).

Mr Ho wrote, “Would like to share a wonderful act of kindness by the immigrant worker. Patiently bringing a visually impaired old man across the road. Happened along AMK Ave 6 today 10.38 am.”

In the video, the migrant worker can be seen on the right side of the screen, holding the older man’s arm. They wait patiently until those who are coming from the other side of the street, some on foot, others on their personal mobility devices, have finished crossing.

The worker then guides the senior across the street, still holding his arm. He slows down his pace to match that of the older man.

The video has been shared over a hundred times.

Commenters on the ROADS.sg page praised the worker for his kindness, with one netizen expressing gladness that the older man was protected from “YOLO (you only live once) cyclists”.

One commenter opined that foreign workers seem to respect elders more than Singaporeans do.

However, some commenters took issue with the cyclists in the video, who crossed the street using their bikes. The netizens argued that they should have dismounted first and then crossed on foot.

But while this is recommended, it is not a hard and fast rule, as long as cyclists and scooter riders take care when crossing the road.

