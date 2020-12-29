Shocking video clip shows little girl running across street and dashing right back

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A shocking video clip has been posted on the SG Road Vigilante — SGRV pages of a little girl running into and across Seah Street and back to the side from which she had appeared.

The clip, taken on Dec 25 and uploaded on SGRV’s Facebook and YouTube pages, shows the girl, who looks like she is well under the age of 10, first running into the street and across it without looking, and then dashing right back.

“25dec2020 1313hrs

seah street

kiddo ran across the road without checking for traffic

lucky the drivers were alert,” the caption read.

While she could have been hit from either side, or even from the vehicle making a left turn, it was indeed fortunate that there was relatively light traffic, that the drivers on all sides had the presence of mind, and that the cars were not speeding, especially the taxi that was right in front of her.

On the video, which looks like it is from a dashcam, the girl can be seen running across the street, followed by a woman, believed to be the mother, who does not seem to be in a hurry. The woman had been looking at her mobile phone as the child raced across the street and back but looked up quickly when one of the drivers sounded the car horn.

The woman can then be seen calling the child, while a man, believed to be the father, hurries towards them.

The video clip was posted on SGRV’s accounts on Dec 27 and people online have been critical of the parents as the whole incident could have ended very badly.

The woman, in particular, was scolded for paying more attention to her phone.

Others commended the taxi driver for being so alert.

We hope that the girl’s parents have learned their lesson and will take better care of her. /TISG

