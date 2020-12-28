Heavy vehicle collision along Yishun Ave 1, company seeks accident footage

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An accident on Saturday (Dec 26) along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Seletar involving two heavy vehicles had the driver of one of them fleeing the scene.

The owner of one of the vehicles, a Shalom Movers truck, is now calling on members of the public to share video footage, if any, of the accident.

Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road provided an update of the accident, advising drivers to avoid the area.

The Shalom Movers page also highlighted the incident. Its post said: “Our vehicle was hit by another heavy vehicle sometime last night, and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.”

The company added that it had alerted the Traffic Police about the accident and submitted a police report. “The safety of our drivers are of great concern to us, and we are pleased to report that the driver of our vehicle was unharmed in this incident.”

In a separate post on Sunday (Dec 27), Facebook page District Singapore uploaded a video of the collision taken from the dashcam of a vehicle moving in the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

It collision took place in the left lane of the road.

The collision involved heavy vehicles, with white and blue driver’s cabins.

As at 11.05 am on Sunday (Dec 27), Yishun Avenue 1 had been cleared, added Shalom Movers. It apologised for the inconvenience caused.

