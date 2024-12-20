SINGAPORE: With all the negativity about living in Singapore floating around on social media, one local decided to share a more positive take.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, the local expressed his deep appreciation for the country, saying he “loved Singapore and couldn’t imagine migrating to another place”.

He went on to highlight many of the things that make life in Singapore special, such as the convenience of public transport, the wide variety of delicious food options, top-notch healthcare, a strong economy, a good cultural mix, and a high level of safety.

“When are we ever satisfied? Singapore is the best. Who else feels the same as I do?” he asked.

“As much as this may sound pretty one-sided, it is just my personal opinion and with that being said, all countries have their pros and cons. Not dismissing the cons, but I’ll say that as a whole Singapore is a damn decent place to be in – we definitely have our basic living conditions in a good place,” he added.

‘Everything here is a major upgrade’

In the comments section, many users agreed with the sentiment, sharing their own experiences of what they love about living in Singapore.

One user said, “I come from Malaysia and everything here is a major upgrade I love it, maybe except for the housing price.”

Another user, who wasn’t local, said that she liked Singapore because of its safety. As a woman, she said she could walk or travel alone anywhere, even late at night.

She also raved about the drinks here, like Teh Tarik, Teh C, and Teh Halia, saying the balance of tea, sugar, and milk was just perfect compared to the overly sweet drinks back home.

She added, “The healthcare system in Singapore is impressive. At least there’s Medishield, plus the option to get riders or subsidies.

“Back home, when my late father needed emergency treatment, we had to go through private healthcare. If we’d relied on the national health insurance, he would’ve been left there with no help at all.”

A third user commented, “I love SG too. I recently got back from overseas (winter) and had difficulty enjoying the cold. Food was also not up to my expectations. I felt relieved coming home.”

Still, there were others who expressed a different view, saying that while they appreciated certain aspects of Singapore, they felt the high cost of living and the pressure to keep up with a fast-paced lifestyle could be overwhelming.

Some even mentioned that the weather in the country, with its constant humidity and intense heat, made it difficult to fully enjoy the city’s offerings.

One user wrote, “The weather is very hot, leh. Going outdoors is very unbearable.”

Another stated, “If Singapore had nice weather and everything was slightly less expensive, I would consider it the best city in the world.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)