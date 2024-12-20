SINGAPORE: Despite having a degree in food business management and years of experience in the F&B industry, a 29-year-old chef shared on social media that he feels like his career has hit a wall.

“I’m starting to feel stagnant because there’s no ladder to climb as far as the kitchen hierarchy goes,” he wrote on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Thursday (Dec 19). “Pay is low, hours are long, and I honestly don’t know how much longer my body can take.”

The chef also admitted that he’s planning to start a family in a few years and is starting to see that the F&B industry might not be able to give him the work-life balance he needs.

Reaching out for advice, the chef asked others in the Reddit community, “I don’t know what other career options I can look into given my degree in f&b. Any advice on what kind of industry I can dip my toes into or just simply enlightening me how I can stop feeling lost?”

‘If you are feeling stagnant and making no progress, it means you are in the wrong place’

In the comments section, several Singaporean Redditors suggested he explore opportunities in hotels or consider applying for management positions within the F&B industry.

One Redditor wrote, “You can try to explore positions such as operations manager / supervisor, purchasing, inventory, or logistics in FnB setting, but you need to upgrade your skills too, e.g., finance, sales, and leadership.”

Another added, “If you are feeling stagnant and making no progress, it means you are in the wrong place. I felt lost at many stages, but if you keep your head down and grind smart, you will see the reward, progression, and salary.

“There are many restaurant out there hiring, and with your degree, you will fly faster than everyone else. I am pretty sure you are from CIA.”

Others advised him to switch to a different industry. One Redditor commented, “Start by signing up for courses to upskill yourself in areas you want to move to, e.g. compliance, excel, coding. Can consider internships/apprenticeships. Never too late to switch career/industry.”

