SINGAPORE: Being fired is undoubtedly one of the most challenging experiences in one’s professional life. It can damage one’s self-esteem and financial security, leaving one feeling lost and uncertain about the future.

However, how one handles the situation can significantly impact one’s professional reputation and future job prospects.

In an online forum Reddit/askSingapore post, a social media executive posted that he was fired but wasn’t given any reason for the termination. He didn’t know what to say to his employers, so he posted this question below:

“I want to know what I can ask when I get fired. Can I ask them why they fired me? idk if it’s too rude to ask that… can I also mention their marketing methods are not part of my job/contract because I’m supposed to take care of their socials?”

In response to the question, Singaporeans were generous in offering their advice. Here are two of them:

“My dearest boss, I’m departing to follow my dream of never working here again, so I’m letting you know in advance that I quit! Since I’ve been handling all of the projects for you and I’m indispensable, it will be your loss.

Wishing you luck in finding someone else! Working with me must have been such a delight for you!”

And another one:

“Because there is no employee protection in Singapore, businesses are not required to ‘fire’ employees.

If they give you the required notice, which might be X weeks or months, depending on your employment contract, you won’t have any other options at all—that is, until they truly try to fire you for ‘performance’ issues.

My suggestion is that you start looking for a job!”

Fired? Maintain composure and professionalism

Maintaining your composure and professionalism is crucial in Singapore, where the business environment is highly competitive and interconnected. Here’s a guide on what to say—and what not to say—when the boss fires you.

Thank You for the Opportunity – Begin by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to have worked at the company.

A simple “Thank you for the opportunity to work here and contribute to the team” can go a long way. It demonstrates maturity and a positive attitude, which can leave a lasting impression on your soon-to-be former employer.

Seek Feedback – Request constructive feedback on your performance.

Ask, “Could you please provide specific examples of where I could have improved?” This shows that you are open to personal development and gives you valuable insights that you can use to grow professionally.

Ask About the Next Steps – Inquire about the next steps in the process. Say, “Could you please inform me about the procedures for exiting the company?” This includes understanding the terms of your severance package, if any, and the process for handing over your responsibilities.

Offer a Smooth Transition – Offer to assist with the transition.

You might say, “I’m willing to help train my replacement or tie up any loose ends to ensure a smooth transition.” This not only eases the burden on your soon-to-be former employer but also showcases your professionalism and commitment to the company’s success.

Keep it Professional – Avoid any emotional outbursts or confrontations. It’s natural to feel upset, but saying something you might regret later can tarnish your reputation. Instead, maintain your composure and say, “I understand and respect your decision.”

Request a Reference – If you believe your relationship with your boss or the company is amicable enough, you might consider asking for a reference in the future.

You could say, “I hope we can part on good terms, and I would appreciate it if you could provide a reference for future job opportunities.”

Say Goodbye Gracefully – Before you leave, thank your colleagues and express your appreciation for the time spent working together. A simple “It was a pleasure working with all of you” can help you leave on a positive note.

Not easy, but doable

Being fired is never easy, but how you handle it can define your professional character. Maintaining professionalism and composure is key in the competitive Singaporean job market.

By following these guidelines on what to say when your boss fires you, you can navigate this challenging situation with grace and dignity, ensuring that it becomes a stepping stone rather than a stumbling block in your career journey.