SINGAPORE: Japan is the most popular destination for Singaporean digital nomads, according to recent data from YouGov Surveys on Singaporeans who have been or aspire to be digital nomads.

This follows Japan’s launch of a digital nomad visa in March 2024.

Australia closely follows Japan as the second preferred destination, with 45% of Singaporeans expressing interest. New Zealand ranks third at 43%, followed by South Korea at 41% and Thailand at 40%.

About 36% of Singaporeans have experienced being digital nomads at some point, with varying durations.

A majority (53%) have pursued this lifestyle for less than a month, while 25% have done so for one to three months. Meanwhile, 11% have embraced it for four to six months, and another 11% for over six months.

The survey also revealed the professions most likely to embrace digital nomadism among Singaporeans.

Computer and IT-related fields, such as coding and web design, lead at 21%, engineers at 19%, and coaches and consultants at 18%. Media and communication professionals were also featured prominently, at 17%.

Notably, Gen Z respondents are more likely to embrace the digital nomad lifestyle than other age groups. Digital nomads in Singapore also include those in virtual administration and financial services.

The appeal of the digital nomad lifestyle lies in its flexibility and the ability to work while travelling. A majority (57%) value flexible working hours most, followed by the ability to travel without taking leave (56%).

Many (52%) also appreciate the opportunity to break from routine and explore new environments.

Other benefits include networking with like-minded individuals (34%), avoiding overwork (33%), and testing potential future living locations (33%).

However, although there are benefits, the digital nomad lifestyle is not without its challenges.

Almost half (48%) find it challenging to collaborate across different time zones, while 44% struggle with long separations from family and friends.

Organising travel logistics poses difficulties for 37%, and 34% struggle to maintain a routine.

Interestingly, those who have not yet worked as digital nomads share similar views on its benefits and challenges.

Most (69%) value the ability to travel without taking leave, followed by flexible working (67%) and escaping routine (58%).

However, they view these challenges as more substantial obstacles to adopting the lifestyle than experienced digital nomads. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos