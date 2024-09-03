SINGAPORE: The price of a chilled 1.5L bottle of water at a Woodlands Valu$ shop stunned a shopper due to an “extra 50 cents” charge, prompting her to share her experience on social media.

She wrote, “(I) bought this 1.5L of chilled drinking water from Valu$ shop located at Blk 303 Woodlands St 31. I was amused by the price of S$1.50 because it was chilled. So I checked out the price of an unchilled bottle at S$1.00.”

Shocked at the price difference, she remarked, “50% more because it’s chilled? What is happening to Singapore?”

She noted that she could understand if a supermarket charged such a price. However, since Valu$ is a value shop known for good deals, she didn’t expect such a big difference between chilled and unchilled water.

She said, “I don’t see the reason why this unknown brand is selling at S$1.50,” when other nearby provision shops are selling chilled Dasani and Ice Mountain for S$1 to S$1.10.

Investigating further, she visited another outlet in Marsiling, where the staff told her they only charge about 10 cents more for chilled drinks. When asked if she had been overcharged, the staff explained that prices can differ between stores.

Netizens online explained that prices can vary between different Valu$ shop outlets. One user stated, “Different outlets due to rental differences will sell different prices for the same product. Same as fast food restaurants.”

Another agreed, saying, “It’s common for different outlets to have different pricing for Valu$ Shop. I knew about it many years ago, so I’m not surprised.”

Some pointed out the increased cost might be due to higher electricity bills needed to keep beverages chilled.

One commenter said, “Cost of electricity bill is across the board, regardless of small or big market,” while another agreed, noting, “Electricity bills have skyrocketed.”

Another commenter shared a similar experience at Sheng Siong supermarket, where he noticed that chilled water is sold for 50 cents more than unchilled water.

Another one pointed out that water prices in Johor Bahru (JB) were lower, sharing, “I happened to buy one in JB recently, I paid RM0.9 (approximately S$0.27) for it.“

While others debated why the prices of chilled and unchilled bottled water differ, one commenter suggested using tap water at home with some ice cubes instead of complaining.

Meanwhile, one Singaporean offered a reminder: “Remember to check the prices first when deciding to make purchases. Different shops have different pricing.”

“Don’t ask what is happening to Singapore. Vote wisely,” yet another Singaporean remarked. /TISG

